The Discontinued Pillsbury Cake Mix We're Never Getting Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no surprise that Pillsbury products are a staple in the baking aisle, considering that the company has been around since 1869, and was the first to ever sell chocolate cake mix. Through the years, Pillsbury has released all kinds of cake mixes, and while many ended up becoming classics — like Funfetti, which was released in 1989 – some, such as the Perfectly Pumpkin Cake mix, are only available seasonally. There are also a number of other boxed cake flavors that are probably gone forever, including the Pink Lemonade Angel Food Cake mix.

Pillsbury introduced this sweet-tart cake mix in 1961 alongside a pink lemonade-flavored frosting mix. It was described in an advertisement (via Click Americana) as being "cool and tart with a refreshing taste" and perfect for a party. Pillsbury also released a Deluxe version of the cake mix, which could remain fresh and soft for up to three days before going stale. Though these pink lemonade-flavored baking mixes sounded promising, Pillsbury ultimately decided to stop selling them a long time ago. The only pink Pillsbury cake mix you'll see on shelves today is the strawberry one.