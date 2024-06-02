This Discontinued Betty Crocker Cake Was A Peanut Butter Lover's Dream

No matter the business, staying up-to-date on consumer trends is the key to staying relevant, successful, and trading. So, when a company has been around as long as Betty Crocker, it's safe to assume that many of its products have been discontinued. And that's absolutely the case.

Betty Crocker traces its roots back to 1921, when General Mills, Inc. held a baking contest and realized there was a massive market for selling products — backed up with seriously good advice — to home bakers. (And no, Betty Crocker was not a real person.) As the decades rolled on, Betty Crocker continued handing out advice and updated recipes, which means there are quite a few old-time desserts and flavors that have dropped off the product line. Let's talk about one in particular, and we'll take a walk down memory lane to stop in the 1950s.

Every decade has its trends, and the 1950s gave rise to some pretty weird and disturbing desserts. They weren't all as bad as the questionable gelatin creations that are more stomach-turning than crave-inducing, but it turns out that there's one particular Betty Crocker cake mix that we — and every peanut butter lover in the nation — would probably love to see make a return: its Peanut Delight Cake Mix. (Are you listening, Betty?)