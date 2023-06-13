Aldi's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls Are A Total King's Hawaiian Copycat
Aldi is known for its broad range of great grocery deals. Merchandised simply, the chain focuses on providing quality products for a good price, emphasizing their store brand products over the usual big names. That means that you can't always get what you are looking for at Aldi, but it also means that the store stocks some real steals when it comes to quality and price. And much of the store's lineup closely matches some of the more well-known brand-name products. In particular, Aldi's sweet rolls are a near-perfect copy of the classic King's Hawaiian, and that's great news.
King's Hawaiian rolls are known for their small size, slightly sweet flavor, and delicious, yeasty texture that gives each bite a little bounce. They're a hard product to emulate, so to have another option on the market that gets it right is a game changer. And Aldi's sweet rolls are happy to be that game changer.
What makes Hawaiian sweet rolls so special
King's Hawaiian originated back in Hawaii in the 1950s when Robert R. Taira started producing loaves of sweet bread at his Hilo-based bakery. It would be another 30 years, and after a move to California, before the company started selling 12-packs of their sweet Hawaiian bread in roll form, but they've been a hit ever since.
Aldi's Hawaiian sweet rolls mimic King's by reproducing the super soft, pillowy texture and the light, slightly sweet flavor. Originally based on Portuguese sweet bread, pineapple juice is sometimes added to traditional sweet bread, but these days that layer of sweetness is achieved with extra sugar in the dough. The result is a bun that's delightfully squishy and just sweet enough for you to notice it without it overpowering its filling. At first glance, it might seem reasonable to dismiss these as dinner rolls, but they also make for the perfect sandwich bun.
Aldi's Sweet Rolls are perfect for little slider sandwiches
Aldi's sweet rolls are the perfect size to make mini sandwiches that pack a lot of flavor. One of the chief uses of these sweet buns is in Hawaiian ham and cheese sliders – a classic recipe that's easy to make at home with Aldi's iteration. Layering ham and cheese between the rolls before slathering them with dijon, dried minced onion, and poppy seed before throwing them in the oven — few things are as easy to make or as satisfying.
Of course, that's not the only use for those little buns. They work very well in a supporting role for big, robust meals. The soft, sweet rolls offer a nice contrast to the rich, fatty flavors found in roasts and braises. In a column for Bon Appétit, editor Aliza Abarbanel professed her love for Hawaiian buns, writing, "Their status as a semi-regular grocery store staple makes them a summer cook-out essential, perfect for contrasting crispy fried chicken and pickle-y slaw. In the winter, I use them to soak up savory braises and stews."
Aldi's Hawaiian sweet rolls are a great addition to your grocery list because of how versatile they are — whether you're making sliders or using them alongside a stew. They bring a sweet pop of flavor to whatever meal they're a part of, and they're near-identical to the King's Hawaiian rolls.