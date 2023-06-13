Aldi's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls Are A Total King's Hawaiian Copycat

Aldi is known for its broad range of great grocery deals. Merchandised simply, the chain focuses on providing quality products for a good price, emphasizing their store brand products over the usual big names. That means that you can't always get what you are looking for at Aldi, but it also means that the store stocks some real steals when it comes to quality and price. And much of the store's lineup closely matches some of the more well-known brand-name products. In particular, Aldi's sweet rolls are a near-perfect copy of the classic King's Hawaiian, and that's great news.

King's Hawaiian rolls are known for their small size, slightly sweet flavor, and delicious, yeasty texture that gives each bite a little bounce. They're a hard product to emulate, so to have another option on the market that gets it right is a game changer. And Aldi's sweet rolls are happy to be that game changer.