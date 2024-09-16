Why You Might Want To Give The Condiments At Aldi A Hard Pass
Aldi is a beloved supermarket chain that many of us step foot in regularly. It's hard to argue with Aldi's popularity since it is the third largest grocery chain in the U.S. by number of stores and has made its way to 18 countries across the world. The Aldi name is synonymous with value for money and low-cost prices, which is one of the reasons it's hard to resist. From its good quality pantry essentials to its fresh, award-winning bread and bakery products, there's a lot to love and buy at Aldi. But have you ever wondered if there's anything you shouldn't be buying there? Well, condiments might make the list.
You may want to give the sauces at Aldi a miss for two main reasons. Firstly, this supermarket chain has a limited selection of big-name brands, which means that your favorite Heinz ketchup or Hellmann's mayonnaise may not be available. Secondly, the Aldi-branded condiments can truly be a hit or miss. If you don't want to risk disappointment or have an unrelenting brand preference, you may want to avoid Aldi when buying condiments.
Aldi's condiments just don't cut it
Although Aldi does stock some popular brands, its website gives no indication that a particular branded sauce will be stocked at your local store. That leaves you at the mercy of the store's brand products. Aldi's ketchup, which goes under the brand name of Bramwells or Burman's, has been reviewed by some shoppers as sour rather than sweet, and others have described it as fairly bland and lacking in umami taste. Of course, tastes vary according to personal preference, but most people love the salty, sweet, and tangy combination in ketchup, so perhaps leaving Aldi's version out of your cart is a good idea.
Bramwell's English mustard might also not be a favorite for many. Although it contains horseradish flavors, some have described it as sharing more similarities with wasabi than with English mustard. Ingredients-wise, this Aldi product is also higher in sodium than big-name brands, containing 7.7 grams of salt per 100 grams. This might make it unsuitable for anyone with certain health concerns, such as high blood pressure. Similarly, Aldi's mayonnaise has been described by some shoppers as simply lacking in any flavor. While the prices of Aldi's condiments may be hard to argue with, it doesn't change that they don't seem to tick the same boxes as big brand competitors. Whether you decide to make your own condiments or buy the brands you love, there's a good alternative for everyone.
What else to avoid at Aldi
Apart from the condiment aisle, there may be a few other product sections at Aldi to steer clear of. If you like a variety of meat options, this low-cost supermarket may not be your best bet. Aldi's meats are all prepackaged, leaving you little choice if you want a specific quantity or cut, as there is no butcher section in stores. Apart from the most common types of meat, any specialty products will be worth going to a butcher or big supermarket chain for.
Fresh produce like fruits and vegetables can also be hard to predict, depending on which Aldi you visit. Although you can find great fresh produce, there are also times when items well past their best can make an appearance. So, check thoroughly and pick wisely. Aldi's soda drink section might also be better left alone, as its own brands can lack in taste, and the brand name products aren't any cheaper than other supermarkets.
Lastly, Aldi branded chips may be competitive in price, but they're definitely not competitive enough in flavor. It seems that the texture and taste of the store's brand chips don't compare to Pringles or Doritos, and they have a long way to go to beat the fan favorites. Ultimately, you may have to experiment with Aldi's products to make your own decisions. Luckily, there are plenty of other products that make this supermarket such a hit with shoppers.