Why You Might Want To Give The Condiments At Aldi A Hard Pass

Apart from the condiment aisle, there may be a few other product sections at Aldi to steer clear of. If you like a variety of meat options, this low-cost supermarket may not be your best bet. Aldi's meats are all prepackaged, leaving you little choice if you want a specific quantity or cut, as there is no butcher section in stores. Apart from the most common types of meat, any specialty products will be worth going to a butcher or big supermarket chain for.

Fresh produce like fruits and vegetables can also be hard to predict, depending on which Aldi you visit. Although you can find great fresh produce, there are also times when items well past their best can make an appearance. So, check thoroughly and pick wisely. Aldi's soda drink section might also be better left alone, as its own brands can lack in taste, and the brand name products aren't any cheaper than other supermarkets.

Lastly, Aldi branded chips may be competitive in price, but they're definitely not competitive enough in flavor. It seems that the texture and taste of the store's brand chips don't compare to Pringles or Doritos, and they have a long way to go to beat the fan favorites. Ultimately, you may have to experiment with Aldi's products to make your own decisions. Luckily, there are plenty of other products that make this supermarket such a hit with shoppers.