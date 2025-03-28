The Aldi Hot Sauce That's A Complete Copycat Of This Iconic Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aldi is known for selling products that taste like major name-brand foods but at cheaper prices. In fact, there are at least a dozen Aldi copycat products that taste like the real thing — from Belmont Biscuits' Oaties tasting like McVitie's HobNobs to L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls replicating King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls — and more continue to emerge. If you're looking to save a little on your next hot sauce purchase, the discount grocery chain even has a copycat of Frank's RedHot: Burman's Hot Sauce at Aldi.

As one of the most underrated Aldi products, consumers have discussed on social media how similar Burman's is to Frank's. One user on Reddit said that it's very comparable and "a pretty good substitute if you want to save some money." The commenter noted that huge fans of Frank's will likely be able to tell the difference, but the flavor is so close that people who aren't intense hot sauce fans will like it.

The fact that Burman's Hot Sauce has grown in popularity across the country may have something to do with its imitation of Frank's RedHot. Instacart, the grocery delivery company, reported that Burman's had the second-largest increase in total gallons purchased and delivered between January and September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. On top of that, the service delivered more Burman's than any other brand to customers in Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

