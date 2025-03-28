The Aldi Hot Sauce That's A Complete Copycat Of This Iconic Brand
Aldi is known for selling products that taste like major name-brand foods but at cheaper prices. In fact, there are at least a dozen Aldi copycat products that taste like the real thing — from Belmont Biscuits' Oaties tasting like McVitie's HobNobs to L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls replicating King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls — and more continue to emerge. If you're looking to save a little on your next hot sauce purchase, the discount grocery chain even has a copycat of Frank's RedHot: Burman's Hot Sauce at Aldi.
As one of the most underrated Aldi products, consumers have discussed on social media how similar Burman's is to Frank's. One user on Reddit said that it's very comparable and "a pretty good substitute if you want to save some money." The commenter noted that huge fans of Frank's will likely be able to tell the difference, but the flavor is so close that people who aren't intense hot sauce fans will like it.
The fact that Burman's Hot Sauce has grown in popularity across the country may have something to do with its imitation of Frank's RedHot. Instacart, the grocery delivery company, reported that Burman's had the second-largest increase in total gallons purchased and delivered between January and September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. On top of that, the service delivered more Burman's than any other brand to customers in Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.
Similarities in ingredients and packaging
There's a really good reason why Burman's Hot Sauce tastes so much like Frank's RedHot Original Hot Sauce: Both list aged red cayenne peppers and distilled vinegar as the first two ingredients before differing slightly. The next ingredients listed in Burman's are salt, garlic powder, and xanthan gum. In Frank's, the next ingredients are water, salt, and garlic powder. Since xanthan gum is used as a thickener and ingredient binder in all kinds of products, it's likely the reason you might notice that Burman's is just a little thicker than Frank's.
In addition to the ingredients, the packaging on Burman's Hot Sauce mimics that of Frank's RedHot, which Daily Meal noted in our ranking of the best hot sauce brands. The names themselves are situated at the top of the label, and splashed below in big letters are Hot Sauce and RedHot, respectively, with a few other product details in smaller lettering underneath. The writing is centered on a small section of white background that's surrounded by orange and red graphics — chili peppers on Burman's and alternating lines of color on Frank's. Even the bottles look alike — both with a wide, round base that narrows, then rounds out slightly, and then narrows again for the lid.