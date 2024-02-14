What On Earth Is A Chicken Critter At Texas Roadhouse?

Even if you've never set foot in a Texas Roadhouse, you likely have a good idea of the type of food you'll find on the menu. With a name like Texas Roadhouse, it's fair to assume you can get steak, barbecue, and other Southern classics. However, one item that might catch newcomers by surprise is the Chicken Critters.

Many Southern foods go by unique names that offer little information about what they are, such as chitterlings, cracklins, and hushpuppies. Chicken critters, however, do not actually fall into this category. Instead, they are a specialty of Texas Roadhouse that was trademarked by the restaurant chain in the early 2000s.

Despite their name, a Chicken Critter is pretty basic. Essentially, it's a chicken made up of a tender, boneless white meat chicken that's been coated in buttermilk, breaded, then fried until crispy and golden. The dish can be ordered as part of a combo alongside a sirloin steak, in a salad, or just with two sides and two dipping sauces.