Craving Vanilla Ice Cream? You May Want To Skip This Classic Brand
Got a craving for vanilla ice cream? We can't blame you. This classic flavor hits the spot. It pairs well with many other sweets, like brownies, pies, and cakes. And if you prefer ice cream as a standalone dessert, there are plenty of ways to upgrade store-bought vanilla. But before you head down that frozen food aisle and grab any old carton, there's something you should know.
Not all ice creams are created equal, and when given a choice, we'd skip Blue Bunny's Homemade Vanilla. Blue Bunny hails from the ice cream capital of the world and has become a household name — but technically, the brand's Homemade Vanilla isn't ice cream at all. Instead, it's classified as a frozen dairy dessert. To be considered ice cream, the United States Food and Drug Administration requires a minimum of 10% milkfat and a weight of 4.5 pounds per gallon, and Blue Bunny's ice cream doesn't meet those requirements. Like many other frozen dairy desserts, it also doesn't have that rich, creamy texture we crave. Additionally, Blue Bunny's Homemade Vanilla also contains artificial and natural flavors, and doesn't list vanilla as an ingredient. If you're craving that sweet, naturally floral vanilla flavor, you might be disappointed by this product.
Does Blue Bunny's Homemade Vanilla no longer sound appetizing? No worries! You can still enjoy this classic flavor — you just need to redirect that craving. Luckily, there are plenty of better options for vanilla ice cream out there.
Which brands to choose instead for vanilla ice cream
Vanilla is one of the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S., which is why there are so many brands to choose from! If you're not an ice cream connoisseur, it can be hard to know where to begin. To determine the good from the bad, we recommend checking out our ranking of the top ice cream brands. But if you prefer the reader's digest version, we'll highlight our top choices!
If you're loyal to Blue Bunny, we've got good news. Homemade Vanilla isn't their only classic option. The company's Vanilla Bean is the real deal (as in, real ice cream). The first two ingredients are milk and cream, so you can expect that dense, creamy consistency. Plus, it's also made with real vanilla extract and vanilla bean specks rather than artificial nonsense.
Want to try an entirely different brand? Haagen Daaz is a reliable option, and its Vanilla Ice Cream has only five ingredients, one of which is Madagascar vanilla. Meanwhile, Van Leeuwen prides itself on using pure ingredients that you can pronounce, and its Vanilla Bean flavor is no exception. However, the most popular ice cream brand might be Ben & Jerry's. Although known for funky flavors, the company also carries a classic vanilla that's to die for.