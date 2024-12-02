Craving Vanilla Ice Cream? You May Want To Skip This Classic Brand

Got a craving for vanilla ice cream? We can't blame you. This classic flavor hits the spot. It pairs well with many other sweets, like brownies, pies, and cakes. And if you prefer ice cream as a standalone dessert, there are plenty of ways to upgrade store-bought vanilla. But before you head down that frozen food aisle and grab any old carton, there's something you should know.

Not all ice creams are created equal, and when given a choice, we'd skip Blue Bunny's Homemade Vanilla. Blue Bunny hails from the ice cream capital of the world and has become a household name — but technically, the brand's Homemade Vanilla isn't ice cream at all. Instead, it's classified as a frozen dairy dessert. To be considered ice cream, the United States Food and Drug Administration requires a minimum of 10% milkfat and a weight of 4.5 pounds per gallon, and Blue Bunny's ice cream doesn't meet those requirements. Like many other frozen dairy desserts, it also doesn't have that rich, creamy texture we crave. Additionally, Blue Bunny's Homemade Vanilla also contains artificial and natural flavors, and doesn't list vanilla as an ingredient. If you're craving that sweet, naturally floral vanilla flavor, you might be disappointed by this product.

Does Blue Bunny's Homemade Vanilla no longer sound appetizing? No worries! You can still enjoy this classic flavor — you just need to redirect that craving. Luckily, there are plenty of better options for vanilla ice cream out there.