The Ultimate Ranking Of Frozen Waffles

Last on my list, and deservedly so, is 365 by Whole Foods Market's Organic Homestyle Waffles. These ones tasted very healthy in the worst way possible, but looking at the ingredients, they didn't seem all that natural. Yes, the majority of the ingredients were organic, but there were also a lot of preservatives and big words on that list, too. This came as a shock to me, knowing the brand.

In terms of taste, I had a hard time swallowing the only bite I took. There was no flavor, no sweet or savory profiles, just a wheat-heavy flavor that foodies don't exactly love. The texture was a little better, with a good crisp layer on the outside, but the inside of the waffle leaned dry.

Overall, these waffles were a hard no for me. These were the only waffles on my list I would absolutely never eat again, and that's saying a lot. Whole Foods, you need to do better — way better.