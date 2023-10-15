Tillamook Mac & Cheese Review: These New Frozen Meals Are Decadent Standouts In The Freezer Aisle
As a cooperative of farming families, Tillamook has earned accolades for its dairy products. Now, the brand ventures into a new frontier with its premium Mac & Cheese, available in three family-friendly flavor options: Classic Cheddar, Sharp Cheddar & Uncured Bacon, and Cheddar & Hatch Chile. This endeavor is another marker in Tillamook's foray into the frozen meal category, promising an unparalleled dining experience. It's a bold move that aligns with its enduring dedication to quality and innovation.
These Mac & Cheese masterpieces pay homage to Tillamook's iconic on-site Creamery recipe and are in a convenient frozen format that's perfect for quick and easy dinners, on-the-go lunches, and late-night snacking. The chef-inspired recipes combine al dente jumbo macaroni noodles with creamy sauces, distinctive toppings, and the brand's signature cheeses. The time-honored aging process of Tillamook's cheddar infuses each dish with a complex and delectable flavor profile.
We had the pleasure of trying all three to bring you the ultimate analysis of this culinary delight that marries tradition and innovation. We invite you to join us and savor the taste of Tillamook's heritage in the comfort of your home. Let's get to it!
Classic Cheddar
Crafted from the cherished Tillamook Creamery recipe, every mouthful of the Classic Cheddar Mac & Cheese brims with a velvety blend of the company's aged medium and sharp cheddar cheeses, crowned with an extra layer of Farmstyle shredded cheese. You'll also find a delightful twist with the addition of crushed pretzels and herbs scattered on top.
Sometimes with frozen mac and cheese, you don't really taste that real cheese flavor; you only get the decadent mouthfeel. This isn't the case with Tillamook. That classic cheddar flavor shines through each bite, making each mouthful a dream. And 1 cup includes 20 grams of protein — a nice addition to an otherwise cheese-forward meal.
However, this particular option is super salty. Between the combination of rich cheeses and crunchy pretzel pieces, there is no respite for your palate. It's a true savory overload. It's not bad by any means, but there is nothing in the dish that cuts the salty foundation. This option did bake up nicely, but we'd suggest using it for a side dish to create a balanced meal and harmonious flavor profile.
Sharp Cheddar & Uncured Bacon
The Sharp Cheddar & Uncured Bacon option features an indulgent sauce blending Tillamook-aged sharp white cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. The dish is also adorned with additional Tillamook Farmstyle shredded cheese, savory uncured bacon morsels, and crispy onions. It's a real guilty pleasure meal that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest mac and cheese connoisseur.
The cheese is definitely the standout here, but we love the large elbow noodles with their ribbed texture, too. They can easily withstand the sumptuous cheese that cascades over the dish. However, there weren't a lot of bacon pieces, and the onion flavor really took over after a few bites. They left a lingering taste that we wish was more bacon-forward.
Overall, we did like this option, but we want more bacon and less onion, for sure. You can definitely enjoy this one as-is, or use it as a creative side for a larger meal.
Cheddar & Hatch Chile
Featuring a velvety sauce, composed of Tillamook-aged sharp white cheddar and jack cheeses, the Cheddar & Hatch Chile option is lavishly covered with an additional layer of Tillamook Farmstyle shredded cheese, zesty hatch green chiles, and delectable crispy cornbread crumbles. If you like a little spice in your life, this is the option for you.
While the noodles are the same as the other options, the cheeses in this one seem to stand out against the backdrop of the subtle heat from the chiles. And the addition of the cornbread pieces, while not prominent, was a welcomed textural addition. Their presence also helped to cut the savory and salty foundation of the cheeses. With the lowest sodium content on the list, coming in at 610 milligrams per cup, this one is a winner.
We really liked the Cheddar & Hatch Chile option. Dare we say this was our favorite? We couldn't stop eating! If you're looking for the perfect mac and cheese dish that balances flavors, cheese, and a little spice, this one comes pretty close.
How, when, and where to get Tillamook Mac & Cheese
Now that we've piqued your interest, it's time to try these delicious frozen meals. Starting in October, you can pick up your very own boxes of Tillamook's Mac & Cheese at select Target and Walmart locations nationwide for $11 a package. Buy in-store or order online for even more convenience.
Each box contains 22 ounces, which is 2-½ servings that are 1 cup each. This makes them perfect as side dishes for a group meal, or you could simply indulge in a full box as a late-night snack.
The final verdict
Decadent and delicious, we applaud Tillamook's frozen mac and cheese meals for giving us a new standout in our freezer aisles. While we'd like a few shifts within the toppings, these are absolutely not your grandma's frozen meals. The cheese flavor is truly pronounced and the noodles are divine, which speaks to the quality of Tillamook's line and reputation.
These frozen meals are also super versatile and come in large portions for sharing, although no judgment if you want to eat the whole thing yourself. You won't be disappointed when it comes to this cheesy goodness. We sure weren't.