We Tasted And Ranked 6 Brands Of Frozen Onion Rings

When we think of side dishes for everything from sandwiches and subs to steak dinners, french fries are the clear star of the show. They have become the gold standard when you're grabbing a burger and chicken tenders alike. But there is another fried treat that offers a little more pizazz when it comes to a pairing. I'm talking about onion rings, and this ranking is all about the frozen options you can buy at your local grocery store.

Onion rings offer a fried outer layer, a vegetable inside (which means it's healthy), and an array of batter flavors and types. What's not to love? While the options aren't as extensive as their french fried counterparts, and it feels like they're always better at a restaurant, you can in fact find a decent selection of frozen onion rings at your local stores. I looked at six top brands to find out which was the best. From texture and taste, let's see which brand can come close to fried perfection. Out of all of my taste tests thus far, I know — without a doubt — that the winner will surprise you.