How To Pick The Most Flavorful Rotisserie Chicken Every Time Just By Looking At It

Rotisserie chickens are one of the easiest things you can grab for dinner that's hot, fresh, and delicious. Timing your trip to stores like Walmart or Costco around when the chicken is prepared is a great way to snag a roasted bird fresh off the spit, but there are other ways to make sure you've grabbed the best one in the lineup. Looks can tell quite the story when it comes to a pre-cooked chicken, so don't be afraid to analyze the selection.

One of the clearest ways to tell you're getting the best bird out of the warmer is to look at the color on the chicken. If the skin looks evenly colored without any overly dark or light spots, there's a good chance that it's a smart pick. Discoloration in meat is never a good sign, and it can indicate that the chicken was close to its expiration date or was beginning to spoil before it was ever put on the spit.

Along with that, making sure that the skin is nice and taut is one of the most helpful tips for picking the best rotisserie chicken. Any sort of loose skin can indicate that the chicken is drying out on the inside. Pair that tight skin around the outside with a chicken that's pressing against the package from its size, and not only are you sure to get more bang for your buck, but you've also got a recipe for something flavorful and juicy when you get it out of the package. Plus, be sure to check the skin between the drumstick and breast, because if that's separated, it's a sign of the meat underneath drying out.