13 Fast Food Grilled Chicken Sandwiches Ranked, According To Customer Reviews

The fried chicken sandwich craze took over the world of fast food for a while, but many major chains also offer grilled chicken sandwiches. With so many people trying to eat more consciously, this option can be a great choice, but not every fast food restaurant knocks it out of the park.

Sometimes, the chicken is rubbery or the bun is stale. Some places use wilted lettuce or watered-down sauces. A grilled chicken sandwich seems like a no-brainer, but many fast food chains have not mastered the art of tender grilled chicken and delicious toppings. Others, however, make irresistible grilled chicken sandwiches.

Based on customer reviews from Reddit, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, we ranked the best grilled chicken sandwiches from prominent fast food restaurants. We focused on what people said about each sandwich's taste, freshness, and size and also considered the unique flavors and abundance of toppings. Save yourself from a disappointing grilled chicken sandwich and read our rankings to find out which one people can't stop raving about.