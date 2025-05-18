7 Discontinued McDonald's Items We Still Miss

McDonald's has been around since 1940, and while it may be most widely known for its Big Macs, McNuggets, and french fries, the chain has experimented with its evolving menu over the years, testing various food items with its customer base. Not all of these were winners, but despite some menu flops, there are quite a few discontinued menu items that we would like to see make a return.

McDonald's may choose to discontinue items due to a lack of popularity, unprofitability, or inefficiency issues in the kitchen. To the great relief of its fans, the fast food giant will occasionally bring back fan favorites in response to consumer outcry online. The popular snack wraps, for example, will be making a long-awaited return in 2025 after customers bombarded the McDonald's president with email requests to see the wraps on the menu again. Here are seven other discontinued items that customers online would be thrilled to see back on the menu under the golden arches.