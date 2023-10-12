Pineapple Sandwiches Are A Southern Classic Mayo Lovers Will Adore

If you want a snack that's both fulfilling and sweet, you can't go wrong with a pineapple sandwich. Although pineapples may conjure visions of the Caribbean and a tropical environment, the pineapple sandwich actually originates in the Southern part of the United States. It's a favorite for many who've tried it, somehow bold but simple in execution. It stands alongside other Southern classics, including the tomato sandwich and the banana sandwich, both of which also put fruit on display.

Though pineapple is the main star of this sandwich, you couldn't call the original recipe a vegan dish. Mayonnaise plays just as an important role, bringing a creaminess that balances out the tanginess of the pineapples. The mayonnaise also acts as a barrier between the bread and the juices of the fruit, stopping the bread from becoming doughy. (After all, no one wants a soggy sandwich.)

If you've only ever used mayo with savory foods, such as ham, you're missing out on adding a bit of complexity to your fruit or veggies. Mayonnaise goes well with many types of fruit thanks to its creaminess and is a crucial element in many fruit salad recipes.