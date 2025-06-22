10 Dunkin' Ordering Hacks You Need To Try
Are you making the most of your visit to Dunkin', or have you been sleeping on some key ordering hacks that can help you save money, order better coffee, and get exactly what you want? Dunkin' is best known for its delicious donuts – and in fact, the store used to be called Dunkin' Donuts. But, a few years ago, the store dropped the last bit of its name so it could focus more on its superb coffee, and honestly, I'm here for it. There's nothing quite like my favorite Dunkin' coffee treat before work, and that's because the chain takes coffee quality very seriously, from choosing high the best beans to ensuring the brew stays fresh.
Whether you've been to the coffee chain a million times or are about to make your first Dunkin' run, there are some ordering hacks you should be utilizing to get the most from your visit. These hacks aren't just random grabs from the internet, either — they're tried and tested by yours truly, discovered on one of my countless past visits to Dunkin'. Today, I'm sharing 10 of them, so you can begin ordering like a Dunkin' pro.
Use the Dunkin' app to order ahead
The Dunkin' app has a lot of convenient features that make your visit to the store simpler and faster, and it can be downloaded to your phone via the App Store or Google Play. Some of the great perks include ordering and paying ahead of time so your drink can be prepared while you make your way to your closest Dunkin'. With this, you can simply skip the line and just grab your drink. Of course, there may be a short wait time if the store is exceptionally packed — after all, they say the world runs on Dunkin', so it's bound to stay busy.
But, the app does more than let you order ahead. You can also save your favorite drink combos and breakfast foods to quickly reorder, or take your time customizing your drink with no rush from people behind you in line. Perhaps the best part is that downloading the app makes you eligible for the Dunkin' Rewards program, which can save you quite a bit of money in the long run.
Save money with Dunkin' Rewards
Joining Dunkin' Rewards just makes sense, because it helps you save money regardless of if you visit the chain once a month or go multiple times a day. With Dunkin' Rewards, you'll earn 10 points for every $1 spent, which can be spent on free foods and drinks. For example, a free coffee or cold brew is 500 points, while a classic donut is only 250 points. My favorite thing is to save up my points until I can spend them on a free frozen espresso drink at 900 points.
Frequent flyers can get rewarded even more by unlocking boosted status. All you have to do is visit just 12 times in a single calendar month and you'll receive 12 points per every $1 spent instead of 10, so your rewards will rack up faster. Once earned, your boosted status will remain for three months, when you'll need to visit those 12 times again.
Oh, and you also get a special birthday reward, which is that you earn three times as many points when ordering on your birthday, the day before, and the day after. I like to make sure I have boosted status by my June birthday so I can multiply those 12 points by three and earn an incredible 36 points per every dollar spent — all those points help me get that free frozen espresso much faster!
Create your own unique drink with flavor shots and swirls
Did you know that you can hack your way into getting a more flavorful coffee drink? Create your own drink by asking for flavor shots — you can realistically ask for as many as you want, so get creative about it! Flavor shots are unsweetened and contain about 5 to 10 calories each, making them a great "skinny" option. But, you can also ask for flavor swirls if you're looking for something creamier with extra sweetening. Each flavor swirl is sweetened and contains dairy, as well as 150 to 160 calories each.
If you're looking to try something new, consider ordering my go-to cold drink for when I'm craving something decadent: a large iced mocha with two extra mocha, two shots of salted caramel, cream, and two extra sugar. But, if you want something hot, go for the large whole milk butter pecan latte with two extra flavor shots and two extra sugar.
Experiment with different add-ons to create new orders
Hack your way into getting your coffee exactly the way you want it by understanding the formula Dunkin' uses for its creams, sugars, and flavor shots. Want it sweeter and creamier? Or perhaps you prefer it a little darker and richer? No problem!
All of the sugar and cream amounts are dispensed by machines automatically, while each flavor shot is dispensed by a single pump of their flavor containers. If you choose to add something extra, order it by amount — for example, "two extra cream" or "four extra mocha flavor shots." This makes it easier on the person making your drink and ensures you get exactly what you want.
That being said, let's break down that formula so you know the starting point from which you'll be adding (or subtracting). A small coffee receives two flavor shots, two creams, and two sugars. A medium receives three of everything, while a large receives four of everything. By knowing these numbers, you can ensure you're ordering the perfect amounts to create your perfect cup.
Swap creams and sugars to fit different dietary needs
Did you know that Dunkin' has several sweeteners and creamer types available? If you just ask for "cream and sugar," you'll get standard cream and sugar. But, those with special dietary needs and preferences don't have to feel left out because there are options for everyone — you just have to know to ask for them.
For example, those who need to watch their sugar intake can choose an artificial sweetener like Sweet n' Low with a sugar-free flavor shot and their choice of creams. Or, those following a vegan diet can choose any sweetener, any flavor shot, and creamer options like oat milk. If you do follow a vegan diet (or need to restrict your dairy), remember that only flavor shots are dairy-free, not flavor swirls.
The available sweeteners and creamers can vary slightly from one location to the next. However, most locations will offer standard sugar, liquid cane sugar, Sweet n' Low, Splenda, and Stevia. Available creamers may include standard cream, whole milk, skim milk, almond milk, and oat milk. When ordering, just mention the alternatives you want. For example, you could say: "I want a small iced caramel with Splenda and oat milk."
Customize your drink's caffeine level
Sometimes, I need a little extra caffeine to make it through my day. But perhaps, you're a little more sensitive to it and prefer to tone it down a bit. Luckily, you can customize how much caffeine is in your drink with a little ordering hack.
The first thing to know is how much caffeine is in each size of coffee as it varies significantly by size. A small cup of Dunkin' coffee has about 180 milligrams, whereas an extra large has an incredible 330 milligrams. Iced coffees have slightly more caffeine than their standard counterparts, with a small having 198 milligrams and a large having 398 milligrams.
When I need a little extra boost of caffeine, I request a shot of espresso (or two) in my normal drink — this adds about 118 milligrams of extra caffeine. Of course, some days I don't need as much caffeine and just want to feel awake without being jittery. On those days, I ask for half decaf and half regular to cut the total caffeine amounts by half. This brings a small down to about 90 milligrams or my extra large down to 165. You can even get very specific and ask for ¼ or ¾ decaf instead. Just remember that decaf does indeed have a small amount of caffeine, but it's negligible at best.
Use these flavor replacements if your favorite options aren't available
Having worked for well over a decade in the food industry, I understand that places run out of things and select items might be pulled off the menu. When that happens, you might feel down, but fear not, as there's a hack to help you recreate your favorite flavors.
For instance, if I can't get one of my favorites (the butter pecan swirl) I ask for equal-parts caramel and hazelnut for a very similar, if not identical, taste. Recreate coconut caramel by combining equal-parts caramel swirl and coconut shots. If you want to create a flavor swirl that they don't have, you can opt for a similar flavor shot paired with cream and sugar based on your personal preferences. For example, if they don't have my mocha swirl, I ask for four mocha flavor shots, four sugars, and four creams. I've even recreated a caramel swirl using the same equal-parts formula.
Order from the secret menu
If you're looking for something new and special, consider trying some items off the secret menu. Start off strong by ordering yourself a Maddie's Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich — ask for a bagel with cream cheese, Snackin' Bacon, and an order of hashbrowns. Place the bacon and hashbrowns inside the cream cheese bagel. Voila! You have yourself a creamy, sweet, and mildly spicy breakfast treat. Or, create an Ultimate Maple Bacon Donut by pairing a classic glazed donut with an order of Snackin' Bacon — if you wanted to go big, you could even ask for two glazed donuts and squish the Snackin' Bacon between them for a sandwich-like treat whose sweetness perfectly pairs with the rich umami and mild spice flavor notes.
Of course, the drinks are the best part of the secret menu. One of my favorites to make is a hazelnut mocha iced coffee, which consists of an iced coffee with cream, a mocha flavor swirl, and one (or two) hazelnut shots. If you're a big fan of the candy bar that inspired it, try the Almond Joy Iced Coffee. There are several ways to create this one, but I recommend starting with an iced mocha coffee with standard cream and six sugars, then adding two coconut flavor shots and two almond flavor shots. You'll be rewarded with a caffeinated liquid candy bar.
Upgrade your breakfast sandwich with a few menu swaps
Dunkin' has several breakfast sandwich options available, but, you don't have to settle for exactly what's on the menu. In fact, I encourage you to upgrade your breakfast sandwich for a unique, more filling experience!
My favorite upgrade? Order a side of Snackin' Bacon and pop it on your breakfast sandwich of choice. You'll get a crispy, sweet layer on top of the already fantastic rich, umami profile. If that's not quite your thing, you can also order your meal with any other extra meat of your choice so you can have a little more fuel to start your day.
Another great trick? Pop your hashbrowns right inside your sandwich to add taste and textural complexity — I like to layer these right on top of that Snackin' Bacon I keep raving about. Hack your way to a new sandwich by choosing from different types of available bread. Options can vary from one location to another, but generally include croissants, bagels, English muffins, and sourdough bread. Some locations may also offer tortilla wraps. All you have to do is ask for an alternative. The worst thing they can say is they don't have that in stock right now!
Get the most bang for your buck with the $6 Meal Deal
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. Instead, you can spend about the same as you would on a large cup of specialty coffee and get a whole meal. The $6 Meal Deal includes a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich with hashbrowns and a basic medium iced or hot coffee — and yes, you read that right, it's only $6. At my local Dunkin' in Vineland, New Jersey, a medium coffee costs about $3 by itself, while the featured sandwich adds another $4.29, and a side of hashbrowns is $2.11. That means you're getting almost half off by snagging this meal deal.
The best part here is that you can upgrade your sandwich by adding Snackin' Bacon and still get a better deal — all you have to do is pay the cost of the bacon on top of the $6 meal deal. Or, grab yourself a donut as a sweet breakfast treat with all the money you saved.