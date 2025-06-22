10 Dunkin' Ordering Hacks You Need To Try

Are you making the most of your visit to Dunkin', or have you been sleeping on some key ordering hacks that can help you save money, order better coffee, and get exactly what you want? Dunkin' is best known for its delicious donuts – and in fact, the store used to be called Dunkin' Donuts. But, a few years ago, the store dropped the last bit of its name so it could focus more on its superb coffee, and honestly, I'm here for it. There's nothing quite like my favorite Dunkin' coffee treat before work, and that's because the chain takes coffee quality very seriously, from choosing high the best beans to ensuring the brew stays fresh.

Whether you've been to the coffee chain a million times or are about to make your first Dunkin' run, there are some ordering hacks you should be utilizing to get the most from your visit. These hacks aren't just random grabs from the internet, either — they're tried and tested by yours truly, discovered on one of my countless past visits to Dunkin'. Today, I'm sharing 10 of them, so you can begin ordering like a Dunkin' pro.