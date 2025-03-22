This Iconic Chain Will Dish Out A Free Burger For Your Birthday (But There's A Catch)

Customers' birthdays are a popular occasion for restaurants to make guests feel special with offers of free or discounted food. But the well-known burger chain Red Robin will give you one entire free burger any time during your birthday month. It's a good offer, but of course, it comes with some conditions attached.

Red Robin's FAQ page states that in order to claim a free birthday burger, you must be a member of Red Robin Royalty, the chain's loyalty program, and you must provide your email address and verify your phone number. Prerequisites further include signing up for promotional marketing via text or email.

With all of these boxes checked, Red Robin has yet more conditions before you can claim a free birthday burger. Although the burger is free, your meal is not. Redeeming the offer requires a minimum spend of $4.99. And you can't have your birthday burger delivered, either — the offer is only good for customers who dine inside the restaurant.