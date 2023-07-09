11 Of The Unhealthiest Foods At Red Robin

Red Robin is a beloved restaurant chain with a commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences. Renowned for its delectable gourmet burgers and welcoming ambiance, the chain quickly became a household name in 1969. With its first location in Seattle, Washington, Red Robin has expanded to 546 restaurants across 44 states and even one Canadian province.

Red Robin's extensive menu boasts indulgent delights, from greasy burgers to decadent desserts and signature cocktails. Known for its Bottomless Steak Fries, Monster Burgers, and Mountain High Mudd Pies, the restaurant is sure to have exactly what you're craving. But when consumed in excess or too often, many of these dishes may have long-term, negative effects on your health.

How unhealthy does the menu actually get? Brace yourself for a closer look at the calorie bombs and sodium-stuffed temptations that may leave you rethinking your choices during your next trip to Red Robin.