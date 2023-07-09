11 Of The Unhealthiest Foods At Red Robin
Red Robin is a beloved restaurant chain with a commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences. Renowned for its delectable gourmet burgers and welcoming ambiance, the chain quickly became a household name in 1969. With its first location in Seattle, Washington, Red Robin has expanded to 546 restaurants across 44 states and even one Canadian province.
Red Robin's extensive menu boasts indulgent delights, from greasy burgers to decadent desserts and signature cocktails. Known for its Bottomless Steak Fries, Monster Burgers, and Mountain High Mudd Pies, the restaurant is sure to have exactly what you're craving. But when consumed in excess or too often, many of these dishes may have long-term, negative effects on your health.
How unhealthy does the menu actually get? Brace yourself for a closer look at the calorie bombs and sodium-stuffed temptations that may leave you rethinking your choices during your next trip to Red Robin.
1. Towering Onion Rings
The Towering Onion Rings is one of Red Robin's signature appetizers and captures diners' attention with their deep-fried crunch and irresistible aroma. To make these colossal golden rings, thick slices of onion are dipped in batter before being plunged into hot oil. The result is a visually appealing appetizer consisting of a whopping 1,290 calories, 57 grams of fat, and 174 grams of carbs.
Regular consumption of these Towering Onion Rings can contribute to elevated cholesterol levels. According to the World Health Organization, a diet consisting of 30% or more fat intake in proportion to calorie intake can increase unhealthy weight gain, which can result in cardiovascular issues like heart disease. When choosing an appetizer, it's important to consider the nutritional benefits (or lack thereof).
These rings also have an unusually high level of carbs, clocking in at 179 grams. While carbohydrates aren't necessarily unhealthy, a study published by The Lancet Public Health (via Harvard Health Publishing) showed that they are best consumed in moderation and that high-carb diets are associated with a higher risk of early death compared to diets with moderate-carb intake.
2. Bottomless Steak Fries
Accompanying many of Red Robin's entrees, Bottomless Steak Fries have become a staple for diners seeking a hearty side dish. People love these delightful fries for their crispy exterior and fluffy interior. While they may seem enticing, it is crucial to consider their nutritional profile, and more importantly, just how much you plan to consume. One serving size contains 16 grams of fat and 160 milligrams of sodium. This may not sound extreme, but consider this: Will you stop at one serving?
Bottomless Steak Fries, like most deep-fried foods, have high levels of sodium. Excessive sodium intake can have detrimental effects on cardiovascular health, leading to high blood pressure, which increases risk of heart attack and stroke. The American Heart Association advises limiting sodium consumption to maintain a healthy lifestyle and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Unfortunately, none of us are perfect! So if you still decide to partake in these salty delights, be sure to keep your portions low and avoid adding any extra salt or dressings, as these will only increase sodium, sugar, and fat intake.
3. Smokehouse Brisket Burger
Red Robin's Smokehouse Brisket Burger is a mouthwatering combo of grilled beef and slow-cooked brisket. It's served with bottomless steak fries and is packed with onions straws, provolone cheese, pickles, jalapenos, bacon, and last but not least, its signature Whiskey River BBQ sauce. It looks delicious, but a burger packed with this many appetizing toppers is the first sign to check the nutritional values, and they aren't pretty. If you can even fit your mouth around — and finish — this burger, you're eating 1,680 calories, 100 grams of fat, 2.5 grams of trans fat, 2390 milligrams of sodium,132 grams of carbs, 33 grams of sugar, and a whopping 66 grams of protein! (Bottomless steak fries included).
As you can see in the picture, there are a ridiculous amount of toppings on this burger, including two extra types of meat. Protein is generally considered healthy, but like anything else, it can be harmful in excess. In fact, the Mayo Clinic advises against excess protein intake because it can increase blood lipids, leading to an increased risk of heart disease, as well as overworking your kidneys, which can lead to kidney disease.
In addition to this pyramid of meat, there's a variety of health dangers disguised as toppings. The onion straws and pickles add to the sodium levels, making this tower of terror one you should avoid.
4. Clucks & Fries (Buffalo)
The Clucks & Fries at Red Robin offer a classic deep-fried combination of chicken tenders and a heaping side of french fries. Deep-frying food always results in a high calorie and fat content. The dish starts with tender strips of chicken, which are coated in a seasoned batter for added texture and flavor. The chicken tenders are then deep-fried and finally tossed in buffalo sauce. By eating this meal, you are ingesting 1,630 calories, 113 grams of fat, 27 grams of saturated fat, and 4,090 milligrams of sodium.
It is just as important to consider how foods are prepared as it is to consider what's in or on them. Even with salad, the way you make it determines its nutritional value. In this meal's case, you should worry about both aspects. The deep frying and buffalo sauce both add unnecessarily high levels of fat and sodium. This may sound bad enough, but wait, there's more.
In addition, as per Harvard Health Publishing, its high level of saturated fats make fried foods like chicken among some of the worst foods for your cholesterol, as they raise LDL levels, which is the type of cholesterol level that you want to keep low. High levels of bad cholesterol can lead to increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
5. Mountain High Mudd Pie
Red Robin's dessert menu offers a tempting selection of indulgent treats, and the Mountain High Mudd Pie takes center stage as a decadent delight. This dessert masterpiece boasts layers of creamy ice cream, rich chocolate sauce, and a crunchy cookie crust, creating a symphony of flavors and textures. But it also creates 129 grams of sugar, 59 grams of fat, and 1 gram of trans fat.
Just like any indulgence, this one comes at a high cost. The American Heart Association recommends against such foods as part of a healthy diet because regular consumption of such high-sugar and high-fat desserts can contribute to increased cholesterol levels and a higher risk of chronic diseases like diabetes. A dessert like this is the poster child for the phrase "once in a blue moon."
On top of its high levels of fat, it also has 1 gram of trans fat. While 1 gram of something may seem underwhelming, consider the fact that, unlike saturated fats, trans fat has absolutely no place in our diets and is only harmful. According to the Mayo Clinic, trans fat not only raises your bad cholesterol (LDLs), but lowers your good cholesterol (HDLs), making it a double threat to your health.
6. Tito's Blue Chill
Red Robin not only tantalizes taste buds with its food offerings but also with its selection of signature cocktails. One such libation is Tito's Blue Chill, a colorful and refreshing drink that captures the essence of summertime. However, it's essential to be aware of the potential health risks associated with this cocktail. It contains 35 grams of sugar and 36 grams of carbs.
Tito's Blue Chill contains sugary ingredients such as blue curaçao syrup and sweet and sour mix, contributing to its high sugar content. The American Diabetes Association emphasizes the importance of limiting sugar and alcohol intake to reduce the risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes and liver damage.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol consumption also has further short and long-term health effects, including but not limited to alcohol poisoning, high blood pressure, digestive problems, cirrhosis of the liver, and neurological/cognitive decline. Opting for healthier beverage choices, such as water or unsweetened iced tea, can help promote overall well-being.
7. Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Wrap
Next on our list is Red Robin's signature Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Wrap, clocking in at a whopping 74 grams of fat, 17 grams of saturated fat, and 1 gram of trans fat, as well as 125 milligrams of cholesterol, and 81 grams of carbs. It's prepared with sliced chicken breast drenched in the signature Whiskey River BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tortilla strips, and ranch dressing in a tortilla wrap.
While the Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Wrap may at least sound like a healthier option compared to the previous items, it too is a cornucopia of exceedingly unhealthy ingredients (packaged as a harmless chicken wrap). One standout nutritional value is the 2,320 milligrams of sodium, which Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health indicates is more than triple the amount our bodies need daily — in one meal.
Sodium is actually necessary for the human body in minute amounts, as it aids in the function of nerve impulses, muscle contractions, and regulates our bodies' proportional balance of minerals and water. However, that amount is only 500 milligrams of sodium, and most Americans consume about 3,400 milligrams per day. This seemingly savory wrap meal has half of the unhealthy daily average in only a few bites. In addition to the aforementioned detriments of too much sodium, like heart disease and increased risk of stroke, it can even cause calcium deficiencies, sometimes pulling it directly from the bones.
8. Mighty Caesar Salad
Have you ever wondered if the salads at fast food restaurants are actually healthy? In the case of Red Robin's Mighty Caesar salad, it is surely not. Packed with 760 calories, 62 grams of fat, (11 grams saturated and 1 gram trans), 135 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1,580 milligrams of sodium, it's clear that the greens are not the issue. The real culprits in the Mighty Caesar are the croutons, parmesan cheese, and worst of all, the dressing.
I know what you may be thinking: Why is a salad on a list of the unhealthiest items at Red Robin? Well, while salad is typically a healthy option, the dressing is anything but, making this once nutritious option not very nutritious after all. In fact, it's the only salad listed with the dressing included. According to Healthline, Caesar dressing is one of the unhealthiest due to its ingredients — egg yolks, oil, mayonnaise, anchovies, and Dijon mustard — all of which add to the levels of fats, calories, and sodium that make this dish an unhealthy choice.
9. Bone-In-Bar Wings with Island Heat Sauce
We've already discussed fried chicken once or twice, but now it's time to address an age-old guilty pleasure: chicken wings. Red Robin's unhealthiest version of this already unhealthy appetizer are the Island Heat sauce wings. Similar to the dressing on Caesar salad, the Island Heat sauce does not do the nutritional values any favors. Deep fried and covered in butter, these wings are then tossed in the chain's signature (fat-laden) Island Heat sauce. They are served with Yukon chips, and ranch or blue cheese dressings, resulting in 1,230 calories, 96 grams of fat, and 465 mg of cholesterol (not including the dressing).
Even if you ignore the fat-packed sauces and dressings, chicken wings are an already particularly unhealthy choice because they are essentially almost all skin and fat. And on top of that, according to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, all chicken contains a carcinogen called PhIP. This chemical is only released when the skin tissue is exposed to high levels of heat, which occurs because these contain skin and are deep-fried. Consumption of PhIP over a period of time is linked to the development of certain cancers, specifically breast and prostate.
10. Root Beer Float
Our next item on the list is another one of Red Robin's disastrously decadent desserts: the root beer float. This sweet treat consists of vanilla soft-serve ice cream, infused with Barq's root beer and served in a large glass mug. It is an undeniable temptation, but beware, as the two main ingredients are essentially all sugar. Its 110 grams of sugar ranks it among the highest of any Red Robin menu item. It also has unusually high levels of carbohydrates (132 grams) and saturated fat (135 grams).
Soda and ice cream are essentially carbonated sugar water and sugar paste. There are absolutely no redeeming health benefits to either option and combined, they exceed the daily recommended values of sugar and saturated fat in one mug. The FDA recommends that adults and children above the age of four consume 20 grams of saturated fat and 50 grams of added sugars per day.
According to the World Health Organization, sugar is responsible for tooth enamel loss and cavities, both posing great risks to health. Aside from the risk of diabetes and heart disease, it is also important to consider the damage sugar does to our teeth, and how those issues can be far more than cosmetic. Cavities and enamel loss can lead to infections, abscesses, and general tooth decay.
11. Monster Burger
Red Robin's Monster Burger stands tall as an awe-inspiring creation that demands attention (and good health insurance). This towering masterpiece includes multiple beef patties layered with cheese, onions, lettuce, pickles, and a fan-favorite burger topping — bacon. Served with a side of Bottomless Steak Fries, this meal is a literal caloric monster.
But this hefty meal carries big nutritional implications. The Monster Burger can easily exceed 1,500 calories, providing an excessive amount of saturated fat (31 grams) and sodium (2,840 milligrams). According to Medical News Today, diets high in calories are naturally high in fat and sugar and associated directly with weight gain, therefore increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
In 2014, the Center for Science in the Public Interest's "Xtreme Eating Awards" (via TIME) named Red Robin's Monster Burger Combo the single most unhealthy menu item available at a fast food or restaurant chain in the nation. The combo consists of an A.1. Peppercorn Burger, Bottomless Steak Fries, and a Monster Milkshake, and exceeds all recommended daily values of calories, fat, sugar, and sodium.