Replace Soda With Apple Cider For A Perfect Fall Float

Apple cider has a concentrated apple taste, and when that fruity liquid hits that frozen ice cream, it's like warmed apple pie a la mode in a cup. Simply pour eight ounces of the warmed cider into a cup, add some ice cream, drizzle it with caramel sauce, top with whipped cream, and garnish with a slice of apple and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

If you prefer the cold fizz of soda, you can use a bottle of chilled Martinelli Sparkling Apple Cider to appease the need for carbonation. Break out your favorite cocktail glasses and plop a scoop of vanilla ice cream into this bubbly apple drink. It will give you all the vibes of a float made with soda and all the feels of autumn. Or, make a slushy version of apple cider to really work that chill.

Of course, fall also means pumpkin spice is in vogue too. If you are a card-carrying member of the pumpkin spice bandwagon, you can use pumpkin spice sauce, ice cream, or both to satisfy that pumpkin spice craving. And if you want to transform this treat into an adult treat, add some bourbon or whiskey. These alcohols are warm and spicy and often have notes of vanilla that will further enhance your apple float drinking experience.