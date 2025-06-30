8 Old-School Desserts People Loved To Eat In The 1960s

1960s cuisine was a reflection of the culture and society of the midcentury. Women from the baby boom generation started entering the workforce at a much higher rate, and therefore favored quick and convenient recipes that incorporated prepackaged foods and ingredients. Desserts of the time favored custards, puddings, and fruits, which were becoming more widely accessible and common in the average American home. Not to mention, new and exciting prepackaged ingredients were all the rage, including marshmallows, Jell-O, and Cool Whip.

Julia Child also had a huge influence on 1960s cooking by introducing French recipes to American homes and simplifying complicated recipes to make them accessible to more people than ever before. Her television show and cookbook reinvented cooking as an enjoyable pastime and encouraged homemakers to experiment in the kitchen. From fruit-forward treats like pineapple upside-down cake to rich fudgey desserts such as Coca-Cola cake, these are some of the most popular desserts of the '60s that we're feeling nostalgic for.