Julia Child's Favorite Dessert Will Make You The Star Of Every Dinner Party

When it comes to American culinary icons, Julia Child is at the top of the list. She taught a generation of home cooks to embrace gourmet ingredients and French cooking techniques — all without ever taking herself too seriously — and paved the way for the celebrity chefs of today. Child is remembered best for recipes like coq au vin and boeuf bourguignon, but she also made it a point to elevate sweet dishes, lest people think her life was strictly about quiche Lorraine. One of her most favorite desserts, île flottante (or "floating island" in English) is a timeless treat that's elegant enough to make you the star of any dinner party, but easy enough to make at home even if you're not a confident cook.

A floating island dessert is made up of three common pastry components, which you can make separately and then assemble when it's time to serve. Essentially, it's comprised of a batch of custard or crème anglaise, baked French meringue soufflé, and any kind of spun sugar, although you can also get away with a little caramel sauce if sugar work is out of your wheelhouse. All being said, île flottante is basically an egg lover's dream.