The Competitive Origin Of Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

If you've ever been to a potluck dinner or a family holiday gathering, there's a good chance you've had pineapple upside-down cake. This ubiquitous dessert, which commonly uses canned pineapple, has been served to hungry Americans for a century or more. In 1983, the Scrantonian Tribune called it an "all-American-a classic dessert," noting how people fondly remembered the recipes of their mothers and grandmothers.

Today, a simple Google search for "pineapple upside-down cake recipes" yields more than 3.2 million results, helping in its own small way to fuel a global canned pineapple market expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 5.5% through 2030 (via DATAINTELO). It even has its own day on the calendar: April 20 is National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day, though when the day received this designation is unknown.

The story of the pineapple upside-down cake is as tasty and juicy as the dish itself. Ironically, for a dessert and fruit associated with hospitality and welcomeness, this cake owes much of its popularity to a recipe contest that was part of a pineapple marketing campaign in the 1920s. So how did a competition help give us something that Betty Crocker declared a "must-make favorite for generations"? Let's look at the history of pineapple upside-down cake — preferably with one baking in the oven.