What Is Grasshopper Pie And How Did It Get Its Name?

America is home to more unusual desserts than you can shake a proverbial high fructose corn syrup-covered stick at. From German chocolate cake (not German, but definitely both chocolate and a cake) to ambrosia salad to cheddar cheese apple pie, there's nothing we love more than inventing creative cakes, cobblers, ice creams, crumbles — and pies. And one with which you might not be familiar, but whose name and appearance will certainly grab your attention, is grasshopper pie.

OK, obviously, looking at it, it's definitely visually intriguing. But what the heck even is grasshopper pie? How did it get that name in the first place? You'll probably be happy to know that there are no grasshoppers in it (although funny enough, there actually is a 1904 New York Times mention of "grasshopper pie" from the Philippines featuring literal grasshoppers). Instead, the modern incarnation of grasshopper pie gets its name from a similarly-named but now-forgotten cocktail popular in the 1950s and '60s.