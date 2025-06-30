The Absolute Best Tomato Sandwiches Use This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Before adding miso paste to your next tomato sandwich, consider the two main types sold in most grocery stores. Each offers a slightly different flavor. Red miso has a more intense earthy, salty flavor and a dark, reddish color. White miso is not fermented for as long as red miso and has a sweeter, muted flavor and a lighter hue. Either can be used to make the best tomato sandwich you've ever had, and there are a few ways of incorporating it.

Infusing your mayonnaise with additional seasonings and flavor is one sandwich making hack you definitely need to know and works well for tomato sandwiches. Just mix ½ teaspoon of miso with 1 tablespoon of your favorite mayonnaise. (Duke's is the Southern standby and Alton Brown's favorite mayo brand.) If you're comfortable straying from the traditional recipe even more, you could whisk honey, mustard, and miso together in a bowl and mix in some roasted cherry tomatoes for an open-faced sandwich. Another option is to spread it on one side of each piece of bread with some butter, and then toast the slices in a frying pan (miso-buttered sides down). After all, toasted bread is all you need to combat soggy tomato sandwiches.

Despite these options, you don't have to go through the extra step of mixing the miso with other ingredients before putting it on your sandwich. You can spread it directly on the bread (toasted or not), and add your mayonnaise on top along with salted and peppered tomato slices.