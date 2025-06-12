The Mexican Condiment That Transforms Your Plain Tomato Sandwiches

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A simple recipe you shouldn't count out, the tomato sandwich is an ideal way to show off the bright, fresh, peak-of-season best from your garden. Hitting all of those high notes, this handheld snack is an umami explosion and far from boring. That being said, there are ways to enhance what many already perceive as plain perfection, one of which is by adding chamoy.

Chamoy is a spicy-sweet Mexican sauce with Asian roots that goes with almost anything. It's known for its bold, multifaceted flavor — an irresistible balance of sweet, tangy, salty, and spicy. When added to a sliced tomato sandwich, the sweet tang of the fruit is both balanced and amplified by chamoy's tart, salty flavor.

How much or how little you use all comes down to a matter of preference. Start with 1 teaspoon mixed into ¼ cup of mayo or go for the gusto and leave the mayo out completely, layering each slice of hearty white bread (toasted or not) with a hefty helping of chamoy. Just be sure to taste a tiny bit first to judge the heat level.