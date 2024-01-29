Toasted Bread Is All You Need To Combat Soggy Tomato Sandwiches

Thankfully, there's a multitude of ways you can toast your bread these days. You can do it quickly with a toaster, in a pan on the stove, or in the air fryer, to name a few. It depends on what devices are available and what type of taste you prefer. If you go with the pan on a stove, you can use a little mayo or butter smeared on the bread before heating. You'll get a crispy outside, similar to what you'd get when making a grilled cheese sandwich. If you go with your air fryer, you'll need to make sure the bread lays flat in the basket. Remember to flip it midway through cooking. Your toaster will offer you the least amount of effort with great results. All you need to do is pop your bread into the toaster's slots, then set it for a couple of minutes.

Regardless of whether you're using whole wheat, white, or any other type of bread, it's essential not to toast it excessively. The goal is to toast the bread just enough to maintain its structural integrity while accommodating the moist ingredients in between. When you take a bite of your sandwich, you'll relish its crispy texture, and most importantly, you'll appreciate that it remains intact without dripping all over as you eat. These are just the basics, folks. However, there are even more ways you can enjoy your tomato sandwiches.