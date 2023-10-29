Punch Up The Flavor Of Your Classic Tomato Sauce With A Drop Of Miso Paste

Tomato sauce is one of those recipes that is deceptively simple. You don't need a lot of ingredients to get from point A (raw ingredients) to point B (sauce); just tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices. But unfortunately, a lot of tomato sauce ends up tasting a little one-note. The secret to complex marinara or spaghetti sauce is to build flavor, and if you have a tub of miso paste in your refrigerator you can take a little shortcut.

You probably already know that human taste buds can detect five flavors; sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. Well-made tomato sauce already has all of these elements to some degree, but it can be a little tough to get enough umami, (which tastes savory) especially if your sauce is only cooked for a short period of time. You don't need to stand over your sauce as it bubbles on the stove for hours to get all that umami goodness, however. Miso is packed with naturally occurring amino acids, which are rich in umami, and the taste of miso melds very well with tomatoes. All you have to do is melt a teaspoon or two into your pot of tomatoes and you'll have a sauce that'll really shine.