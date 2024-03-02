Alton Brown's All-Time Favorite Brand Of Mayo

Fans of Alton Brown know that the bespectacled celebrity chef is more than a little precise when it comes to his kitchen. Gadgets should have more than one use, there's a right way and a wrong way to do things like carving a turkey, and every ingredient should be there for a reason. Take for instance his beloved Duke's Mayonnaise. On more than one occasion Brown has professed his love for the eggy condiment that's made in South Carolina, and it's an important endorsement because he uses mayonnaise for much more than just tuna salad.

If you want to make scrambled eggs or a perfectly grilled steak the way that Brown does on his TV show "Good Eats," you've got to have a jar of Duke's handy. Not only is this regional classic a favorite of many Southern chefs for its rich, yolky flavor, but it's also Brown's favorite because it's made with apple cider vinegar, which gives it a very particular tangy quality. While it's not always easy to find Duke's if you don't live in the South, it's not impossible as long as you know where to look.