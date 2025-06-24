9 Must-Try Items New To Costco For Summer 2025

Whether you're a newbie to the warehouse retailer or are contemplating getting a membership, this is a good time to join the throngs of Costco loyalists who swear by the retailer for their day-to-day and special occasion needs. With the arrival of summer, Costco is turning up the heat. Members can enjoy a host of new items to help cool off poolside, make the most of their outdoor dining experience, and entertain like an expert.

We scoured the list of items that are now available via the Costco website and from a local Costco warehouse. From specialty cheeses to cookware to fancy gadgets designed to enhance your wine drinking experience, this megastore has it all. While products, prices, and availability may vary by location, many of these can be found at warehouses across the country and abroad. Read on to discover the must-have items new to Costco for the summer of 2025.