9 Must-Try Items New To Costco For Summer 2025
Whether you're a newbie to the warehouse retailer or are contemplating getting a membership, this is a good time to join the throngs of Costco loyalists who swear by the retailer for their day-to-day and special occasion needs. With the arrival of summer, Costco is turning up the heat. Members can enjoy a host of new items to help cool off poolside, make the most of their outdoor dining experience, and entertain like an expert.
We scoured the list of items that are now available via the Costco website and from a local Costco warehouse. From specialty cheeses to cookware to fancy gadgets designed to enhance your wine drinking experience, this megastore has it all. While products, prices, and availability may vary by location, many of these can be found at warehouses across the country and abroad. Read on to discover the must-have items new to Costco for the summer of 2025.
1. PureWine Phoenix Reusable Wine Purifier Kit
The winemaking process can involve a number of different techniques designed to remove unwanted particles or impurities from a bottle of wine, including filtering and fining. Unfortunately, these don't address a common issue faced by many oenophiles, namely side effects resulting from histamines and sulfites present in a glass of wine, including headaches, flushing, congestion, indigestion, and hangovers. Costco is now selling a product intended for just this purpose, the Phoenix Reusable Wine Purifier Kit from PureWine, which retails for $81.99.
This wine purifying kit comes with a cleanable wine pourer, reusable air tube, and 11 bio-pod wine purifier cartridges, each of which is capable of refining one 750-milliliter bottle of wine. The patented Nano Pore filtration system purportedly eliminates unwanted histamines and sulfites, improves the flavor, and can even revive a stale bottle of any type of wine, white, red, or anything in between. If you love wine but it doesn't always love you back, this may be just the product you need to help you imbibe with your friends this summer without any regrets.
2. Belton Farm Sage Derby Cheese, Half Wheel
If you're a cheese lover, Costco has something very special for you. You can now purchase a 4.4-pound, half wheel of Sage Derby Cheese from Belton Farms for a modest price of $79.99. A cheese that's been made since the 17th century, hailing from Derbyshire, England, this semi-firm cow's milk cheese resembling a mild Cheddar was historically reserved for special occasions, like Harvest and Christmas, but is now available year-round.
The addition of sage during the cheesemaking process results in a greenish, marble-hued cheese with a nutty, buttery, herbaceous flavor. This is a cheese that's well-suited for garnishing a bowl of pasta, adding to a fancy cheese board, or grating into a savory biscuit recipe. It melts very well, making this one of the best cheeses to use for a classic grilled cheese sandwich or even for a quirky spin on a cheese pizza.
3. All-Clad 13-piece Stainless Steel Fondue Set
If you love the idea of hosting a fondue party this summer, and you're hoping to replicate that authentic aprés ski experience, Costco has a fantastic product for you. The All-Clad 13-piece Stainless Steel Fondue Set retails for just $199.99, which is a great deal compared with other retailers that sell this same product.
Elegant and functional, this set comes with a PTFE non-stick insert and a stainless steel design that ensures even heat distribution, making this ideal for melting both cheese and chocolate. The unit, excluding the insert and forks, is oven, stovetop, and dishwasher safe. The forks are color coded for easy identification, freeing your guests up to focus on other, more important aspects of fondue etiquette, including avoiding double dipping and keeping their hands out of the fondue pot. If you are searching for that perfect melting cheese for your fondue, Costco has you covered in that department too, with plenty of options.
4. Permasteel 100-quart Patio Cooler & Indoor Beverage Cart with Side Shelves
When it comes to outdoor entertaining, one of the more challenging issues many hosts encounter is what to do about keeping beverages cold. While you can use a cooler, oftentimes these are clunky to move, limited in their capacity, and don't do an effective job of actually keeping drinks chilled. A great solution to this problem is the Permasteel 100-quart Patio Cooler & Indoor Beverage Cart with Side Shelves, which retails for $279.99 at Costco.
Key features that make this cart worth checking out include its expansive capacity, insulated basin designed to keep beverages cool for up to 36 hours, weather and rust-resistant powder-coated steel construction, folding side shelves, and sturdy casters that make moving the unit a breeze even when it's fully loaded. This cart also has a handy drain plug and a built-in divider that allows you to transform one half of the basin into a holding space for prepared food. A heavy duty, waterproof cover with added UV protection is included to help prevent long term damage to the surface of the unit.
5. Fattoria Della Piana Pecorino Calabrese Cheese, Whole Wheel
Regular customers of Costco may already be aware that if there's one thing the retailer does well, it's Italian cheese. In fact, Costco is known for selling some of the best Parmigiano Reggiano around. If you love making this a part of your regular shopping trip to your local warehouse, you may want to consider stocking up on a wheel of Fattoria Della Piana Pecorino Calabrese Cheese, which is now on sale for $79.99.
Weighing in at about 4 pounds, this wheel of sheep's milk cheese represents the best flavors and traditional cheese making techniques from the region of Calabria in Southern Italy, handed down from one generation to the next. Key characteristics of this cheese include a firm texture that grates beautifully for classic pasta dishes, like cacio e pepe. It has a flavor that's rich, salty, and savory, with hints of hazelnut, grass, and wild herbs.
6. Beemster Aged Cheese, Aged 18 Months, Quarter Wheel
Another cheese available to Costco members this summer is a 6-pound quarter wheel of Beemster Aged Cheese. This cheese retails online for $129.99 and can be shipped directly to your doorstep within a couple of days for a special occasion.
A classic cow's milk cheese hailing from Beemster Polder, Holland, this award-winning gouda is aged for 18 months. The milk for this cheese is sourced from pastured cows, free from any artificial hormones or pesticides, giving rich milk that produces an intense, sweet taste redolent of toasted tree nuts and browned butter. The lengthy aging process results in a texture that's semi-hard and somewhat brittle.
This cheese works equally well on a cheese board accompanied by a bold red wine as it does in recipes. Though aged, it melts beautifully and can be used in dishes like a baked mac and cheese or an extravagant variation on a grilled cheese sandwich.
7. Schmidt Brothers Artisan Series 7-piece Knife Block Set
If you're an avid cook, you may already be aware that a good knife is worth spending money for. Not only should you have a decent-quality chef's knife on hand, but a bread knife and a paring knife are indispensable when it comes to handling many specialty cooking tasks. If you have been wanting to invest in a quality set of knives, but have found the price to be daunting, Costco now offers the Schmidt Brothers Artisan Series 7-piece Knife Block Set for an affordable price of just $379.99.
This set features a bread knife, chef's knife, hocho knife, santoku knife, paring knife, sharpener, and a storage block for safe keeping. The knives are forged from VG10 steel with a 65-layer construction, giving them maximum sharpness and durability. They also have a Rockwell Hardness value (HRC) of around 60, which is a medium hardness designed for optimum versatility. The handles are produced from sustainable coconut resin and are ergonomically-shaped for comfort. As with all high-quality knives, these knives are not dishwasher safe.
8. Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker
If summer makes you crave a frozen cocktail, you may want to check out this next item Costco has on sale now — the Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker, which retails for $329.99. It can help you whip up the perfect tropical frozen piña colada or virgin strawberry daiquiri recipe with ease.
This unit features patented Rapid Chill technology with five different settings, including slush, spiked slush, frappé, milkshake, and frozen juice. Each setting will transform liquid into a slushy beverage within 15-60 minutes and keep it cold for up to 12 hours. Additional features include a larger, 96-ounce capacity, making this unit ideal for entertaining. It's also simple to clean, with removable parts that are dishwasher safe. For those wanting their slushy drinks to-go, this unit comes with two portable, 16-ounce, insulated bubble cups that can help you stay hydrated and refreshed on a hot summer day.
9. Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System
If you happen to be invited to an picnic or barbecue at a friend or neighbor's house this summer and want to prepare something hot once you arrive, but you're worried about limited oven or stovetop space, the Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System may just be the solution to your summer dining needs. Available now at Costco for $159.99, this fully portable air fryer is designed to grab-and-go. The cooking Ninja Crispi PowerPod has five settings, including Recrisp, Bake, Air Fry, Max Crisp, and Keep Warm, for ultimate versatility.
This unit comes with three thermal-shock resistant containers in various sizes, ranging in capacity from 2.5 to 4 quarts. Each container has a leak-resistant, dishwasher-safe lid that enables you to safely take food from cooked to refrigerated. The containers are also easy to stack for space-saving storage. While at Costco, you might want to stock up on some of these frozen items to toss into your new air fryer, including the Kirkland Signature Crispy French Fries and the Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks.