The Difference Between Fining And Filtering Wine

As it's fermented, wine builds up certain particles that enhance the quality and flavor of the drink; and while they're useful in the fermentation process, they can be removed before drinking. That's where fining comes in — an outside agent is added to the wine that binds to the particles and makes them large enough to be filtered out. A primary reason for this process is to keep bad proteins from bonding in the wine if it gets too warm after bottling. Keeping the proteins in the bottle could potentially affect the taste as they may make the wine go sour.

One of the most interesting aspects of fining is the different substances that are used. Some of the most common are gelatin, which reduces bitterness and browning; egg whites for astringency in red wine; and bentonite clay made from volcanic ash that removes proteins. Don't worry, you won't encounter egg-flavored wine because these ingredients specifically interacts with certain types of particles that are then removed.

After the fining process is complete — in some cases after multiple agents are used on the same wine — the enlarged particles are removed. This is where filtration comes in, and filter sizes range to accommodate the size of the particles. You can also filter your wine at home by decanting, but make sure to know the do's and don'ts of decanting before giving it a try.