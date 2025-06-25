Think Twice Before Throwing These 13 Foods On The Grill

Grilling food is a quintessentially American tradition, as it's a great way to make a delicious meal while also enjoying a nice summer day. Many foods can be grilled to give them that charred flavor, including some that wouldn't seem too conventional from the get-go. For instance, you can very easily cook popcorn on the grill! But while there are plenty of foods that can be grilled, there are certain culinary delights that aren't fit for this cooking method, and for very practical reasons.

As a chef with over five years of experience, I have to emphasize that while grilling these foods is possible, it could lead to them drying out, turning chewy, or even causing dangerous accidents. Some items also tend to stick to the grates, and cleaning that will be a task you didn't sign up for. All these problems usually come up when you pick food that doesn't have the right texture and fat content. Moreover, it's not as easy to control the temperature of a grill, especially when using one with charcoal or wood pellets, which can make a few ingredients unsuitable for this cooking technique. If you'd like to reduce the chances of things going south, to enjoy a breezy grilling session, take a look at these foods you might want to reconsider trying to grill.