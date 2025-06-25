Think Twice Before Throwing These 13 Foods On The Grill
Grilling food is a quintessentially American tradition, as it's a great way to make a delicious meal while also enjoying a nice summer day. Many foods can be grilled to give them that charred flavor, including some that wouldn't seem too conventional from the get-go. For instance, you can very easily cook popcorn on the grill! But while there are plenty of foods that can be grilled, there are certain culinary delights that aren't fit for this cooking method, and for very practical reasons.
As a chef with over five years of experience, I have to emphasize that while grilling these foods is possible, it could lead to them drying out, turning chewy, or even causing dangerous accidents. Some items also tend to stick to the grates, and cleaning that will be a task you didn't sign up for. All these problems usually come up when you pick food that doesn't have the right texture and fat content. Moreover, it's not as easy to control the temperature of a grill, especially when using one with charcoal or wood pellets, which can make a few ingredients unsuitable for this cooking technique. If you'd like to reduce the chances of things going south, to enjoy a breezy grilling session, take a look at these foods you might want to reconsider trying to grill.
1. Bacon
Bacon isn't a food item you should be cooking directly on the grill grates for several reasons. First, placing those strips on the grates can lead them to overcook easily, as they're usually quite thin. Moreover, a lot of bacon is essentially just fat, and all that fat can render and fall into the heat source. This can cause the flames to shoot up and turn your outdoor cookout into a fire zone.
That said, considering how popular grilled bacon is, you may still want to try making it. If you do, it's best to opt for some other safe methods to grill your bacon. Try heating a cast iron skillet on the grates and cooking your strips in that. This way, you can make your cooking a lot safer while also saving up delicious bacon grease that can be used in many recipes later on. Similarly, you can also place a sturdy baking tray on the grill, line it with some aluminum foil, and place your strips in it. If you're still craving that charred flavor, you can finish cooking the bacon on an electric grill at a low heat once all the fat has rendered.
2. Overly ripe fruits
Though many fruits taste fantastic once they're grilled, using overly ripe ones directly on those grates is a rookie mistake. Unlike bacon, using overripe fruits won't lead to flare-ups, but it will make cleaning the grates a task. Since most fruits become mushy while they cook, the high heat and direct flame of a grill can lead to them sticking to the grates, or worse, falling through them. Additionally, overripe fruits also tend to contain a lot of sugar, so when you place them on the grill, the surface may caramelize excessively or burn before the inside is cooked through.
Ideally, I'd recommend sticking to fruits that are just ripe, or even slightly under-ripe for that matter, as they are a better fit for the scorching heat. However, if you're in a situation where you only have overripe fruits, there are some ways to cook them on the grill. Placing them on a tray or wrapping them in aluminum foil and then grilling them are two good options. You can also consider chilling the pieces slightly and lowering the heat if you have a gas grill.
3. Scallops
There's no denying that scallops can be grilled, and they taste delicious when they are. However, it's not something I'd usually recommend, as it's tricky business. There are plenty of varieties of scallops and using the wrong kind, especially wet scallops or really tiny ones, will surely make them fall through the gaps. Plus, if you don't oil the scallops properly, they'll likely stick to the grates and break apart. Another risk, if you aren't careful enough while grilling scallops, is that they can overcook and turn into a rubbery mess.
For someone who really enjoys grilled scallops and would like to try this cooking method regardless of all the potential challenges, there are a few things worth keeping in mind. Start by using dry scallops, and try placing them in a grill basket to prevent them from sticking. Even while using a grill basket, you need to be sure to oil the scallops and also the grates generously. Using skewers is another practical way to keep them from falling through the grates. If you don't feel confident about cooking this delicate seafood on a grill but would still like it to have a charred flavor, you can carefully heat a metal skewer and press it down on scallops that you've already cooked.
4. Dairy-based marinades
Dairy-based marinades work great for meat, vegetables, and even tofu, because they're packed with flavor and can give your food a deliciously creamy taste. The downside is, they aren't ideal for grills for a few reasons. The dairy may scorch and curdle, and if you don't oil your grates properly, the food is bound to stick and also fall apart when you try to take it off. This will end up ruining the flavor of whatever you cook later on as well. Lastly, dairy cooks up a lot faster than whatever you've marinated with it. Imagine trying to grill some luscious kebabs and the surface ends up getting burnt while the inside remains raw. What a bummer!
The good news is that there are ways to grill dairy-marinated food. Nonetheless, you need to be careful and use the right techniques. To start off, I'd suggest switching off your grill and using the residual heat for cooking. Besides that, it's also wise to use skewers instead of cooking the food directly on the grates, to reduce the chances of it sticking. Also, remember to remove some of the marinade and lightly oil the food, as that can lock in the flavor while reducing the chances of it burning too easily.
5. Thinly sliced bread
It may seem like a good idea to toast your bread on the grill, until it all turns into a mess! This frustrating situation may happen as thin slices can lose moisture very quickly, especially when exposed to high heat — something grills are known for. Leaving them unattended for even one extra minute can cause them to burn or even fall into the heat source. Also, brioche and milk bread have a high sugar content and are generally softer, so placing thin slices on the grill can cause them to burn even faster than other types.
Of course, no one is suggesting that you should stop grilling bread altogether, but when you want to, the safest bet is to stick to thicker slices, and even opt for rustic varieties like sourdough or a baguette, as they aren't too delicate. When you have no option besides grilling thin slices, it's best to place a cast iron skillet on your grill and cook them in that. Additionally, even when you're cooking thicker slices directly on the grill, try not to slather them with butter as it will melt and drip, causing smoke and potentially even a grease fire. Instead, oil your grill well and place the slices on that. Then, once they're done, take them off and then add all the butter you like.
6. Potatoes
Grilling potatoes may not be the most common way to cook them, but some people love this method as it gives the vegetable a smoky flavor. The problem comes from placing a large, raw chunk of potato on a grill and expecting it to cook perfectly. As you likely know, potatoes take a while to cook all the way through. The high heat of a grill will surely sear the surface of a potato, and by the time the heat actually reaches the center, the exterior may already be burnt.
Having said that, there are ways to grill potatoes to get the perfect char that you're after. You could cut them into thin strips (not paper thin!), oil them well, and then grill them. It's best to sprinkle salt, herbs, and spices once they are almost ready, to prevent the seasonings from scorching. Another option is to roast large slices until they're three-quarters cooked, then place them on the grill for a few minutes on each side until the surface is crispy and golden-brown. Lastly, you can also cut them into halves and parboil them with some salt, and use the grill for 2-3 minutes on each side (depending on how hot your grill is) to finish them. This simple process will give your potatoes a toasty flavor while ensuring the interior doesn't stay raw.
7. Breaded food
It may seem like a fantastic idea to grill chicken nuggets, jalapeno poppers, or even mozzarella sticks, to make them somewhat healthier, especially if your grill is already hot enough. But I'd suggest air-frying or baking them instead, if you're looking for alternatives to deep-frying breaded food, as grilling them without caution can cause the surface to overcook while the inside remains raw. Also, the coating can easily fall off while you try to flip the item. If you don't grease the grates well, the breading may stick, too.
Those who still want to give grilling a shot can try it out while being meticulous. Start by laying a piece of aluminum foil on the grill, preferably over indirect heat. Place the food items on the foil and let them sear for some time. For chicken nuggets, 5 minutes on each side should do the trick, whereas for breaded fish or vegetable-based snacks, 3-4 minutes on each side is enough.
Alternatively, you can also use a grill basket, as that will make flipping the food easier. Even when using this tool, it's best to line the grill underneath with aluminum foil to catch any loose breadcrumbs and prevent them from falling into the heat source. Also, remember to oil the foil lightly to prevent the food from sticking. Just don't oil the food itself, as that can make the coating fall off.
8. Chicken breast
Unless you're highly experienced with grilling chicken breasts perfectly, it's best to steer clear of this cut of poultry when thinking of having an outdoor cookout. Chicken breast is really lean, and hence extremely prone to drying out quickly and turning almost inedible. Due to the absence of fat, there's nothing to keep the meat juicy — at least, unless you've brined it in salt water beforehand. This lean piece of poultry is also likely to stick to the grates easily. However, there are plenty of delicious grilled chicken recipes out there that you may want to give a shot. Fortunately, if you keep some tips in mind, you can still give grilling chicken breast a go.
Instead of placing a raw chicken breast directly on the grates, consider shutting off the heat source and placing a piece of foil on the grates. You can then cook the breast with the residual heat for 5-6 minutes on each side. For a smoky flavor and grill marks, you can cook the breast this way until it's three-quarters done, and then grill it over thoroughly oiled grates for a couple of minutes on each side for a nice finish. I'd suggest not leaving the chicken unattended after it hits the grates, as it can overcook in a jiffy. Also, pound the breast to flatten it before cooking it over indirect heat, so that everything is even and cooks at the same speed.
9. Soft cheese
Grilling cheese directly on the grates is definitely possible. In fact, you can grill an entire cheese wheel, and the result is phenomenal. Soft cheese, though, isn't ideal for this. Like most other items on this list, it all comes down to the cheese's fat and moisture content. Soft cheeses like mozzarella and brie are very delicate and famously melt quite easily, and that's exactly what causes major pitfalls when you place them directly over such high heat.
The cheese will melt for sure, but it will stick to the grates as well, and by the time you try to take it off, it might even melt into the heat source. Plus, since cheese is a dairy-based ingredient, any stuck bits will end up burning in seconds and essentially ruin your grill. It's better to stick to hard or semi-soft varieties, like halloumi and provolone, when you'd like to enjoy that gooey, grilled goodness. If you're still worried about hard or semi-soft cheese sticking to the grates (which can happen if you leave it on the grill for too long), place your cheese on lightly oiled sheets of aluminum foil instead.
10. Lean red meat
Grilled steak is undeniably delicious, and the grill is possibly also one of the best ways to cook it. Problems arise, though, when you grill the wrong kind of steak, especially lean ones. Since they barely have any fat in them, lean cuts can easily dry out on the grill due to the intense heat. And it's not just steaks, either. Even certain cuts of lamb shouldn't be grilled for the same reasons. With lamb, another issue is that it doesn't cook as quickly. It's a tricky meat to work with, and if you end up grilling lean cuts of lamb, it's very easy to misjudge the timing, which could lead to overcooking. While a rack of lamb and lamb burgers do cook exceptionally on a grill, lamb shoulder doesn't, and lamb neck is perhaps the worst cut to throw on a grill.
You may wonder how grilled flank steak is popular, given it's a lean cut. The secret is to keep a meat thermometer handy and check the internal temperature constantly. Grill the steak for 3-5 minutes on each side until the interior reaches a temperature of 135 F. Then, take it off and let it rest for a while so the juices redistribute. This is a good way to grill such a lean steak without drying it out, though you'll need to pay close attention.
11. Canned pineapple
While it's possible to grill fresh pineapple, canned pineapple isn't worth placing directly on the grill grates. In its canned form, this tropical fruit is usually packed either in sugar syrup or its own juice, and both of these can cause problems while grilling. When you place canned pineapple with sugar syrup on the grates, the heat will make the sugar burn rather than caramelize, making the fruit taste bitter. Canned pineapple in its own juice, on the other hand, is usually quite watery, and placing it on the grill grates will make the juice drip into the fire. The juice will steam and turn your pineapple slices soggy instead of charring them.
Canned pineapple is also quite mushy compared to fresh, firm slices, and they can easily fall apart. It's best to stick to fresh pineapple slices when grilling, and brush them lightly with sugar syrup for a caramelized finish. That said, the good news is that when you're all out of fresh pineapples during your cookout, there are ways to grill the canned variety. One of the biggest mistakes people always make with canned pineapple is not patting it dry. Trust me, that will get rid of all the excess liquid that usually causes problems. Also, place your pineapple on indirect heat, or lower the temperature before grilling, to minimize the possibility of it breaking apart or burning.
12. Frozen food
Ah, frozen food! It's convenient and easy to prepare in all kinds of ways. However, throwing ice-cold food on the grill isn't a good way to cook it, as the excess moisture will make it steam instead of char, turning the food soggy. Aside from things like burger patties, most frozen foods aren't meant for a grill. Large cuts of frozen meat can end up staying undercooked because the heat doesn't distribute evenly, which can potentially lead to foodborne illnesses.
Still, with some precautions, you can sometimes grill frozen food when you want an alternative to deep-frying, baking, or air-frying — but you'll first need to thaw your food completely. Patting the item dry with a paper towel will also reduce the chances of the surface turning soggy. In case you aren't too confident about handling the frozen item directly on the grill, place it on foil instead.
13. Thinly sliced vegetables
Thinly sliced vegetables, like squash or eggplant, can easily burn before you even get a chance to flip them. Unless you have a grill basket, or can place them on an oiled piece of aluminum foil, it's best not to attempt grilling thin cuts of veggies. A safe way to grill these vegetables is to place them in a skillet with oil, place that onto the grill, then transfer them to the grates for just about a minute, to give them a good finish. Try seasoning the vegetables while they're in the skillet, to prevent the herbs and spices from scorching in the high heat. The best bet, though, is to slice your vegetables thickly, to reduce the chances of mishaps.
You might expect that thin-sliced vegetables are a good idea for a grill, since they'll cook a lot faster, but that's actually what works against them. Leaving thin cuts on the grill for too long can turn them dry, and ruin their flavor. An added complication is that different veggies cook at varying speeds. By the time you try to flip one of them or take it off the grill, the other may have already dried out and shrivelled, leaving you with unevenly cooked veggies.