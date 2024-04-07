You Should Absolutely Grill An Entire Wheel Of Cheese At Your Next Cookout

You can't just put any type of cheese on the grill, there are certain kinds of cheeses that are more conducive to grilling. These are cheeses that can stand up to the high heat of a grill without melting down, but still soften enough to achieve that delicious creaminess. One of the more popular cheeses for grilling is halloumi because it takes a lot of high heat to get this cheese to start melting. A grilled halloumi cheese wheel will deliver a savory piece of smoky cheese and it'll taste even better if your marinate the halloumi before you grill it.

Brie is another cheese that will taste absolutely wonderful after you grill it for just a few minutes. It'll have a delectably rich and gooey texture inside of its charred rind. If you want to grill cheese that will have a very subtle flavor, then lay a marinated wheel of paneer on your grill. You may be surprised to find that paneer actually won't melt at all on your hot grill. However, you should know that trying to find a wheel of paneer while you're out shopping may be challenging — though you can find it in other shapes. No matter which wheel of cheese you choose, you should serve it with the perfect complementary foods at your cookout.