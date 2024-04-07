You Should Absolutely Grill An Entire Wheel Of Cheese At Your Next Cookout
When the weather warms up, it's time to invite family and friends to a delicious cookout. And if you want to impress at the next barbecue you host, throw a wheel of cheese on the grill to give your guests an unexpected and incredibly tasty smoked treat. Grilling a wheel of cheese gives it a beautiful and flavorful charred exterior and a smooth, creamy interior, so you should absolutely try it.
There's science behind why cheese is created in wheel form, and that distinctive circular shape will actually be preserved when you grill a wheel of cheese. This will make your "grilled cheese" an even more appetizing appetizer. Once your cheese is hot and ready off the grill, simply slice your wheel of cheese like a freshly baked pie so you and your guests can enjoy delightful pieces with just enough of that browned rind and creamy interior. Just be sure to use the best cheeses to throw on the grill so you get the most satisfying results.
Grill these wheels of cheese
You can't just put any type of cheese on the grill, there are certain kinds of cheeses that are more conducive to grilling. These are cheeses that can stand up to the high heat of a grill without melting down, but still soften enough to achieve that delicious creaminess. One of the more popular cheeses for grilling is halloumi because it takes a lot of high heat to get this cheese to start melting. A grilled halloumi cheese wheel will deliver a savory piece of smoky cheese and it'll taste even better if your marinate the halloumi before you grill it.
Brie is another cheese that will taste absolutely wonderful after you grill it for just a few minutes. It'll have a delectably rich and gooey texture inside of its charred rind. If you want to grill cheese that will have a very subtle flavor, then lay a marinated wheel of paneer on your grill. You may be surprised to find that paneer actually won't melt at all on your hot grill. However, you should know that trying to find a wheel of paneer while you're out shopping may be challenging — though you can find it in other shapes. No matter which wheel of cheese you choose, you should serve it with the perfect complementary foods at your cookout.
Pairing for your perfectly grilled cheese wheel
You've got some delicious options when it comes to pairing your cheese hot off the grill. If you've opted for grilling brie, pair it with strawberries for a tasty sour contrast to the sweet brie, or jam to double up on the sweetness. And don't forget to slice a baguette in half lengthwise and char it to enjoy with your brie. Planning to sear some halloumi on your grill? Once it's ready, serve it with grilled squash to enhance the woody flavor, or zucchini for some extra sweet and subtly bitter flavor. If paneer is your cheese wheel of choice, pair it with a salad of grassy cucumbers and chickpeas for a nutty flavor.
Prefer a block of cheese to grill instead of a wheel? Marinate a block of sharp and briny feta cheese the night before your BBQ. Just be sure to treat your feta carefully so it doesn't fall apart on the grill. You can even offer your guests the option of a conventional grilled cheese sandwich at your cookout because you can elevate your grilled cheese sandwich by actually grilling it.