The Absolute Worst Cut Of Lamb To Throw On The Grill

There's nothing quite like lamb, with its pleasantly gamey meat taste (which you should really learn to embrace) and rich, velvety texture. Lamb is an extraordinarily versatile meat, able to be cooked in a number of ways, from roasting to grinding up for use in a burger to stewing to — of course — grilling. But there's one cut of lamb you should keep far, far away from the grill, because it isn't going to end well: lamb neck.

Lamb neck probably isn't the first cut you think of when lamb comes to mind — heck, it's probably not even in the top three — but it's one of those meats that chefs go nuts over and that's starting to gain a bit more mainstream popularity. It's not an organ meat, and is often actually less gamey than the rest of the lamb. But while it has a lot to offer and takes extremely well to several cooking methods, grilling on high heat isn't among them, because that's just going to render it tough and inedible.