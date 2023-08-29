How To Grill Potatoes To Get The Perfect Char
Grilled potatoes are a perfect summer side to accompany meat and assorted grilled foods. They require minimal ingredients and can easily be thrown on the grill with the other components of the meal. In addition, cooking potatoes on the grill rather than roasting them in the oven means you won't heat your kitchen on a sweltering day. However, there are a number of ways grilled potatoes can go wrong. They may be crunchy and undercooked, the exterior may burn in the time it takes the insides to soften, or they may not crisp up enough.
A few considerations can prevent many potato mistakes that would otherwise diminish the appeal of this tasty side dish. After cutting the potatoes into wedges, or whatever shape you prefer, parboil them in water on the stovetop. Then, cook them directly on the grill grates. By following these simple steps, you'll end up with a result that is nicely charred on the outside yet soft and fluffy on the inside.
How to parboil potatoes
Parboiling is a must to ensure fully cooked potatoes. For those unfamiliar with the term, parboiling consists of only partially boiling an ingredient at the start of the cooking process. Add your potato wedges to a pot of salted boiling water on the stove, simmer for about 10 minutes, then drain. Once they are cool enough to handle, season them to your liking and place them on the grill. You don't need to limit yourself to wedges; starting with the parboiling technique allows you to grill any shape or size of potatoes, as they will be partially cooked before grilling. Simply adjust the boiling time as needed to soften the potatoes.
Parboiling helps ensure your potatoes are cooked correctly when they come off the grill. If you attempt to grill raw potatoes and remove them when the outsides look finished, the insides will likely be undercooked and inedible. Alternatively, if you keep raw potatoes on the grill until they are fully cooked, they will probably end up burnt on the outside. Parboiling guarantees perfectly soft and fluffy potatoes, without sacrificing the skins.
Grill potatoes directly on the grates
For perfectly charred potatoes, skip the aluminum foil wrap and place them directly on the grill grates. This will make your potatoes crispy and give them aesthetic grill marks. To prevent them from sticking, be sure to season them adequately with oil and place them perpendicular to the grill grates.
Since the potatoes have been parboiled, you won't need to rely on foil to trap heat so they cook all the way through. However, you'll still want to close the grill lid all the way to make sure there's enough heat to finish them off. In addition, because they're already mostly cooked, there's no need to worry about burning them on the grates; simply remove them when they look done, and if you parboiled them long enough, they should be nice and soft.
If you haven't tried grilled potatoes, they are a simple yet delicious side for your grilled meals. These steps make preparation straightforward so this comforting side dish turns out as intended and is worth serving at your next barbecue.