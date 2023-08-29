How To Grill Potatoes To Get The Perfect Char

Grilled potatoes are a perfect summer side to accompany meat and assorted grilled foods. They require minimal ingredients and can easily be thrown on the grill with the other components of the meal. In addition, cooking potatoes on the grill rather than roasting them in the oven means you won't heat your kitchen on a sweltering day. However, there are a number of ways grilled potatoes can go wrong. They may be crunchy and undercooked, the exterior may burn in the time it takes the insides to soften, or they may not crisp up enough.

A few considerations can prevent many potato mistakes that would otherwise diminish the appeal of this tasty side dish. After cutting the potatoes into wedges, or whatever shape you prefer, parboil them in water on the stovetop. Then, cook them directly on the grill grates. By following these simple steps, you'll end up with a result that is nicely charred on the outside yet soft and fluffy on the inside.