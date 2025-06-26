5 Fast Food Restaurants That Use MSG

It's no secret that fast food restaurants don't always have the most balanced menus, but many have taken steps to offer more varied options for customers and their dietary needs. For instance, at least a handful of fast food chains offer gluten-free fries (such as Five Guys and In-N-Out Burger) for those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivities. When it comes to monosodium glutamate (MSG), which some diners choose to avoid, many restaurants still use it as an ingredient in some, but not all, of their offerings — including Chick-fil-A, KFC, Jack in the Box, Zaxbys, and McDonald's.

A lot of restaurants stopped using MSG in response to widespread health concerns, but since then many myths about MSG have been busted, such as it being artificial and bad for you. In fact, the stigma around MSG is finally ending, and the FDA considers this flavor enhancer to be safe to add to foods. A lot of people even cook with it at home because MSG boosts the umami in savory ingredients like steak and other foods.

Still, some people report experiencing MSG symptom complex, a non-allergic reaction that is said to include headaches, muscle aches, nausea, and heart palpitations. If you're one of these individuals or you try to avoid MSG-containing foods for other reasons, you might want to steer clear of these fast food chains (or, at least, some of their menu items).