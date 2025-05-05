Are These The 'Secret' Spices You Need For Copycat KFC At Home?

The hunt for KFC's secret spice vault could be a title for the next Indiana Jones movie, such is the mystery around its fried chicken recipe. So, if you've tried and failed to create a Kentucky Fried Chicken copycat at home, you're not alone. In truth, even the KFC head chef doesn't know the recipe. It is believed to be locked in a vault at the company headquarters in Louisville, with a copy kept under heavy protection in Sweden. So when a handwritten recipe shared by Colonel Harland Sanders' nephew, Joe Ledington of Kentucky, landed at the door of the Chicago Tribune, it took curiosity levels beyond the measuring meter.

The note lists 11 ingredients, the so-called "secret spices," which Ledington told the Tribune he used to blend for his uncle: salt, thyme, basil, oregano, celery salt, black pepper, dried mustard, paprika, garlic salt, ginger, and white pepper. However, KFC has refuted the claims and said no published recipe has ever gotten it right. But is it really so impossible for the handwritten note to be the real deal, especially when the original recipe was reportedly stuck on the door of the chain's first diner for everyone's taking?

The Tribune decided to try the recipe to see if the claims fit the bill. The conclusion was an uncanny similarity to the original, but only after they added a missing ingredient: MSG.

