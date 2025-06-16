5 Creative Ways To Decorate For Your 4th Of July BBQs This Summer

Having a theme is one of Martha Stewart's many hosting tips for making a party successful, and no Independence Day barbecue is complete without themed dinnerware. For instance, this patriotic tableware set from Jhfinely that you can buy on Amazon has all of the plates, napkins, and forks that you'll need for a party of 24 people. Why not get classic red and blue Solo cups to complete the setting?

If you're short on time, just throw down your tablecloth with a few color-coordinated centerpieces and neatly display your plates, utensils, and napkins on a separate table near the food so that your guests can easily serve themselves. You don't have to set your dinner party table like a pro for a laid-back summertime barbecue (though it's certainly an option if you want to elevate things further).

Speaking of centerpieces, you can get creative by dyeing rice red and blue, then layering the colors with plain white rice in clear mason jars or tall votive candle holders. All you need is a large, sealable bag with a few drops of rubbing alcohol and food coloring. Just mix the ingredients in the bag until the rice is covered, and allow it to dry on a lined baking sheet. After layering the different colors of rice, pop a tea light candle or an American flag decoration on top.