Barbecues Have Been A Pivotal July 4 Tradition Since The Very Beginning

You can't have an Independence Day celebration in the U.S. without the three F's: fireworks, flags, and food. More often than not, the food in question is going to be barbecue, as July 4 is far and away the most popular day for outdoor cooking nationwide. According to data from Statista, nearly 70% of Americans report breaking out the grill to celebrate their country's independence, and if you count yourself among them, you should know you're taking part in a proud tradition that dates back further than the holiday itself.

The Fourth of July was not officially declared a national holiday until 1870, but celebrations of this occasion have been around since the beginning. John Adams wrote to his daughter in 1777, describing the festivities in Philadelphia to honor the nation's first birthday. And once the War of 1812 passed, celebrations really took off nationwide.

But before that even, beginning in the early 1800s, there were reports of barbecue cookouts being held to honor the occasion. In 1808, the local newspaper of Pendleton, South Carolina — Miller's Weekly Messenger — reported on an Independence Day parade that was immediately followed by a communal barbecue. This was an early instance that helped to cement the tradition, as only about a decade later, barbecues would be synonymous with the holiday throughout the American South.