Beyoncé Is Expanding Her Empire With Her Brand New Whiskey Brand

Calling all Beyoncé fans! The 32-time Grammy award winning artist and long-time whiskey lover is launching her very own whiskey brand. SirDavis Whisky is a partnership between the singer and Möet Hennessy, and it's named for Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's great-grandfather — Davis Hogue — a moonshiner in the South during the Prohibition era who would hide his hooch in the knots of trees for friends to find.

Beyoncé said of the venture in a press release: "When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy." Möet Hennessy tapped a huge name in the business to develop the spirit with her, Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden. Together, they created a whisky that's already winning accolades. And while many celebrities have joined the spirits business — including Michael Jordan and George Clooney — Beyoncé is helping push up the number of female celebrity owners which currently stands at just 14%.