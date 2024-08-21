Beyoncé Is Expanding Her Empire With Her Brand New Whiskey Brand
Calling all Beyoncé fans! The 32-time Grammy award winning artist and long-time whiskey lover is launching her very own whiskey brand. SirDavis Whisky is a partnership between the singer and Möet Hennessy, and it's named for Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's great-grandfather — Davis Hogue — a moonshiner in the South during the Prohibition era who would hide his hooch in the knots of trees for friends to find.
Beyoncé said of the venture in a press release: "When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy." Möet Hennessy tapped a huge name in the business to develop the spirit with her, Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden. Together, they created a whisky that's already winning accolades. And while many celebrities have joined the spirits business — including Michael Jordan and George Clooney — Beyoncé is helping push up the number of female celebrity owners which currently stands at just 14%.
SirDavis Whisky is already standing out
SirDavis Whisky was created to stand apart from other American brands. It's purported to have toffee flavors with notes of warming spices and malt, with a honey finish — a nice profile for a whiskey sour. In the press release, Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden noted what makes this particular whisky shine: "The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication."
In 2023, SirDavis Whisky was anonymously entered in several prestigious competitions, and it came away with some notable wins, including "Best In Class for American Whiskey from the 2023 SIP Awards." In addition, SirDavis clenched "a Gold Medal (95 points) from the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition and a 93-point rating from the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge."
If you're eager to get your hands on this sleek and beautiful bottle that Beyoncé helped to design, you'll have to wait a bit. It can be pre-ordered on SirDavis.com for $89.99 plus shipping and taxes, but it won't be shipped until September 4, 2024. It will hit retail stores in September, as well as duty free shops at LAX, JFK, and SFO — with a global rollout in the U.K., Japan, and France.