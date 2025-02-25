Support Our Friends Up North With These 5 Canadian Whisky Brands
When it comes to whisky (and that's whisky with no "e"), Canada knows what it's doing. Known for smooth, easy-drinking blends and rich, complex flavors, Canadian whisky has been a staple on bar carts for generations. Whether you enjoy your whisky neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a cocktail, there is a bottle from up north that is perfect for any occasion.
Whisky is a rich and complex spirit crafted from a blend of fermented grains, such as barley, corn, rye, or wheat. The magic happens during the aging process, where the liquid rests in wooden casks, absorbing deep flavors and developing its signature amber hue. Over time, the whisky and wood interaction creates smooth, warm, oaky notes with hints of caramel, spice, and vanilla, making each sip a unique experience.
With a vast selection of Canadian whiskies available in the United States, there has never been a better time to explore what our neighbors to the north are crafting. From bold rye-forward bottles to smooth, well-aged sippers, these Canadian brands showcase some of the best in whisky. If you want to branch out from your usual bourbon or Scotch or try something new, why not show some support and toast "Cheers!" to Canada? Here are five must-try Canadian whisky brands that deserve a spot in your collection.
Caribou Crossing Single Barrel Canadian whisky
Caribou Crossing Single Barrel holds the title of the world's first single-barrel Canadian whisky, crafted at the Old Montreal Distillery in Montreal, Canada. Imported by the Sazerac Company, this whisky is made from a careful selection of barrels, aiming to redefine Canadian whisky.
Aged in oak, Caribou Crossing offers a smooth and complex flavor profile, featuring rich caramel and vanilla notes with a hint of orange zest on the finish. Bourbon Bossman describes its aroma as a mix of caramel, citrus, baking spice, and a touch of ethanol, while the palate introduces a unique bread dough flavor. It could be a nice choice if you want to booze up your fruitcake recipe.
If you're looking for a Canadian whisky that's easy to sip and packed with flavor, Caribou Crossing Single Barrel is a standout choice. You can purchase this Canadian whisky at wine-searcher.com.
Crown Royal Fine De Luxe
Crown Royal Fine De Luxe is a legendary Canadian whisky known for its smooth and refined character. Originally created in 1939 to commemorate the visit of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, this whisky is a blend of 50 carefully selected Canadian whiskies. Aged in a combination of new and old white oak barrels, it is produced at the Crown Royal Distillery in Gimli, Manitoba, and remains the best-selling Canadian whisky in the U.S. It is bottled by The Crown Royal Co. of Norwalk, CT.
Crown Royal Fine De Luxe offers a rich and balanced flavor profile. Notes of vanilla, oak, and butterscotch give way to hints of clove and nutmeg, creating a velvety, lingering finish. Whisky enthusiasts appreciate its soft and creamy texture, with one reviewer, Ivynor, on Whiskybase, describing it as "quite easy, soft, sweet, a little caramel, vanilla, and quite a bit of wood."
Whether enjoyed neat (Daily Meal ranked it one of the smoothest whiskies to drink straight), on the rocks, or in cocktails, Crown Royal Fine De Luxe continues to set the standard for Canadian whisky. Shop for this whisky on the Crown Royal company website.
Gibson's Finest rare 12-year-old Canadian whisky
Gibson's Finest Rare 12-Year-Old is a premium Canadian whisky with a rich history dating back to 1837. Originally founded by John Gibson in Pennsylvania, the brand was forced to relocate to Canada due to Prohibition. Today, Gibson's whisky is crafted at the Hiram Walker distillery in Ontario, where it continues to uphold its legacy of quality and smoothness.
What sets Gibson's Finest Rare apart is its 12-year aging process — three times longer than the market leader — which results in a more refined and complex whisky. A blend of grain whisky (corn) with rye and barley, it is aged in both ex-bourbon and new oak barrels. The ratio of barrel types varies from batch to batch, as the whisky is blended to achieve a consistent taste profile rather than a fixed aging regimen.
Gibson's Finest Rare opens with a full, sweet oak aroma complemented by hints of clove and apricot. On the palate, warm vanilla mingles with oak and a touch of almond, creating a well-balanced and flavorful sip. The whisky has a rich, malty body with underlying notes of citrus and honey, making it both smooth and complex. One reviewer on The Rum Howler Blog, Nathan, praised it by saying, "This, fortunately, was my first foray into whiskey of any kind. I feel very fortunate to have chosen as such." For those looking to enjoy this Canadian whisky, Gibson's Finest Rare 12-Year-Old is available for online purchase at Liquor Hutch.
Black Velvet Blended Canadian whisky
Black Velvet Blended Canadian Whisky has been a staple in the whisky world since its introduction in 1951. Originally called "Black Label," the name was changed after master distiller Jack Napier sampled the first batch and was struck by its exceptionally smooth, velvety texture. This whisky is crafted with crystal-clear Canadian water, high-quality rye, grains, and corn, resulting in a remarkably smooth and slightly sweet profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, coconut, and rye spice.
What sets Black Velvet apart is its unique process of blending at birth. Unlike most blended whiskies, its 90% rye and corn-based spirits are combined before aging, then matured together in ex-bourbon casks for three years. This technique creates its signature soft, mellow character.
Black Velvet has remained a favorite, ranking as the second-largest Canadian whisky sold in the world. You can purchase this whisky at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.
Alberta Premium
Alberta Premium is a bold, 100% rye Canadian whisky that delivers an explosive taste with a unique, earthy character. Crafted in Calgary, Alberta, it is made exclusively from Canadian prairie rye grains, grown by local farmers and nourished by glacier-fed spring water from the Rocky Mountains. This natural environment shapes its distinct flavor, making it a true representation of Canadian whisky craftsmanship. Aged for at least five years, it has a rich gold color and inviting aromas of banana, toffee, and light spice.
On the palate, Alberta Premium offers mellow smokiness, complemented by vanilla and spice on the finish. Reviewers praise its complexity, with Bourbon Guy noting, "If you enjoy a Canadian whisky now and then, give this a shot. I think it is quite tasty." Meanwhile, Adventures in Whisky called the cask strength version "one of the most memorable rye whiskies I've tasted in a while."
You can find Alberta Premium at Internet Wines.