14 Former Presidents Who Loved Sipping On Whiskey

Before the American Revolution, rum had been the drink of choice amongst the denizens of the Thirteen Colonies. But afterwards, with independence won from Britain (and access to British rum ingredients running dry), whiskey became the next spirit of choice, and quickly rose to popularity as part of the up and coming United States' new identity. With many revolution-era American settlers hailing from the British Isles, it's no surprise that whiskey, with strong ties to both Ireland and Scotland, was primed to become the next American spirit.

Enjoyed by all echelons of the populace, whiskey was a particular favorite among many American presidents, a taste dating all the way back to the original POTUS. It has since been the preferred liquor of a sizable handful of chiefs of state, which they consumed in quantities both large and small. Presidential tastes for the drink over the past 250 years vary as widely as the varieties of whiskey themselves. Some former presidents preferred bourbon vs traditional whiskey, others preferred scotch to bourbon, but all among these presidential whiskey sippers had a significant relationship to the spirit. Some of their whiskey-fueled escapades might surprise you.