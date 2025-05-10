12 Bottom-Shelf Whiskeys Actually Worth Buying

Just because a spirit is cheap, doesn't mean it's not worthy of enjoyment. Sure, it's fun to splurge on a super-rare, high-end whiskey once in a while, but there's plenty of goodness to be had on the other end of the price spectrum. In fact, in the world of whiskey and whisky, most brands are produced by a few major distilleries, so that bottom-shelf option may share an origin with the much pricier bottle above it. Wondering which bottles to choose when you're watching your wallet? As a long-time bartender and bar manager, I've come across a lot of delightful whiskies that offer phenomenal value.

Depending on where you are, these whiskies I've compiled here might be found on the very bottom shelf or a rung or two above, but they're all known for their affordability. Some are better mixed into cocktails, while others stand on their own, but all are a steal when it comes to getting the biggest bang for your buck. Whichever style of whiskey or whisky you drink, there's at least one low-priced option here that will allow you to indulge without breaking the bank.