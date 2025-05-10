12 Bottom-Shelf Whiskeys Actually Worth Buying
Just because a spirit is cheap, doesn't mean it's not worthy of enjoyment. Sure, it's fun to splurge on a super-rare, high-end whiskey once in a while, but there's plenty of goodness to be had on the other end of the price spectrum. In fact, in the world of whiskey and whisky, most brands are produced by a few major distilleries, so that bottom-shelf option may share an origin with the much pricier bottle above it. Wondering which bottles to choose when you're watching your wallet? As a long-time bartender and bar manager, I've come across a lot of delightful whiskies that offer phenomenal value.
Depending on where you are, these whiskies I've compiled here might be found on the very bottom shelf or a rung or two above, but they're all known for their affordability. Some are better mixed into cocktails, while others stand on their own, but all are a steal when it comes to getting the biggest bang for your buck. Whichever style of whiskey or whisky you drink, there's at least one low-priced option here that will allow you to indulge without breaking the bank.
1. Evan Williams Black Label
Evan Williams is widely regarded as one of the more decent lower-end bourbons on the market. The brand's Kentucky straight bourbon, familiarly known as "black label," generally retails for well under $20 for a standard sized bottle, and that friendly price point has helped it become one of the most popular bourbons both in the U.S. and across the globe. It's not just the tiny price tag that fuels its sales, though — it has also won multiple spirits awards over the years, making its low cost even more appealing. It comes from the Heaven Hill distillery, which produces other quality wallet-friendly brands like Elijah Craig and Larceny.
This is a corn-heavy, lower-proof bourbon, so it has a fairly sweet flavor profile with notes of vanilla, brown sugar, and spice. Kettle and caramel corn are there, too. Since it's not too hot — only 86 proof — it's suitable as a sipping bourbon, or mixed into simple drinks. The flavor will get pretty diluted if you shake or stir it too much, so it might not be the best choice for a Manhattan or other spirit-forward cocktail, but top it off with some soda water or ginger beer and you'll have a delightfully refreshing tipple on your hands.
2. Paddy's
Depending on where you are in the world or how old your bottle is, the label might say either Paddy or Paddy's. Despite the hunch that many whiskey drinkers have that there's a difference between the two, the people of Paddy's are adamant that the liquid inside the bottle is the same, whether or not there's an apostrophe and an extra letter. It's a triple distilled Irish whiskey that blends three different styles: malt, pot still, and grain. Irish whiskies typically favor pot stilling in the distillation process, so Paddy's is fairly unusual compared to most of its compatriots.
While some people find this blending lessens the Irish identity of this whiskey, it's hard to argue that Paddy's isn't smooth, soft, and easy to drink. It's certainly not going to give you the complexity of some of the pricier spirits from the Emerald Isle, but that's not really what it's going for. It's meant to be mellow, as it says right on the label; it's lower proof, and its softness and simplicity are purely intentional. It won't blow your mind, but for the price, it's hard to find a whiskey from any country that's this inoffensive.
3. Cutty Sark
Finding a decent Scotch whisky at a low price point can be a challenge. In general terms, bourbon is sweet and oaky, rye is hot and spicy, and Irish whiskey is soft and mellow, so all of these styles can cover up imperfections and still be drinkable within their classic profiles. Scotch whisky, though, can be a tougher proposition. For many drinkers, Scotch whisky is an acquired taste, and once it's acquired, it's typically the higher-end single malts that fans gravitate towards because of their uniqueness and complexity.
There are, however, some solid and affordable blended Scotch whiskies out there that showcase the distinctive character that separates it from other styles, and it's tough to beat the quality of Cutty Sark. It's not trying to be anything it's not. You're never going to confuse Cutty with a 50-year Macallan, but you are going to get a well-crafted, light and balanced whisky that's surprisingly smooth for its price point. It's low proof, making it great with a little ice and a splash of soda, or as part of any highball.
4. WIld Turkey 101
Moving towards higher-proof whiskies gets tricky when you're looking for something inexpensive. While a stronger alcohol content imbues a spirit with more body and texture, it can be tough to properly balance. Perhaps you remember the unpleasantly corrosive burn from red silo cups full of cheap booze at parties — no one is looking to relieve that sensory experience. Wild Turkey 101 is, as you may have guessed, just over 100 proof, yet that extra firepower is beautifully integrated into the rest of the spirit and matched by its woodsy intensity.
These characteristics make it a fantastic choice for cocktail making, because even half diluted, Wild Turkey 101 maintains its strength and potency. It's also tasty with a splash of water or on a few rocks, but it really sings in spirit-forward drinks — a standard old fashioned recipe made with Wild Turkey 101 is a great way to showcase this robust whiskey.
5. George Dickel Rye
Rye can be a tough whiskey to appreciate if you have a novice palate, or if you're used to drinking smoother styles like bourbon or Irish whiskies. Its spice-forward, rustic character can seem harsh and aggressive, especially some of the lower-priced bottles. If you're looking to dip your toe into the rye pool, and you're not sure where to start, one of the best cheaper bottles you can get your hands on is the entry-level rye with the green label from George Dickel. You might notice that despite the fact that it's an American product, it's spelled "whisky" without the letter e, which is unusual, as the e-less spelling is typically only found on Scotch and others that mimic its style. There's no proof that this is a purposeful nod to Scotland's product, despite what the brand's marketing might insinuate, but both spellings were interchangeable historically so it's likely just a holdover from the old days.
However it's spelled, Dickel's rye is surprisingly smooth for it's mash bill makeup — at 95% rye and 5% malted barley, it's about as rye-heavy as you can get. The brand's signature charcoal filtering mellows out some of the harsher notes that are typical of the grain, but you still get its essential flavors. At 90 proof, it's right in that sweet spot for both cocktails and solo sipping. Not sure if rye is for you? This bottle is affordable enough for you to give it a try.
6. Old Overholt 4 Year
Another rye that's a good introduction to the style, Old Overholt's entry-level whiskey is aged for four years now; previous releases before a new brand rollout were aged for only three. This new bottling, which was launched in 2022, was positively received by most spirit fans as a welcome return to form by the brand that's able to call itself the oldest continuously produced rye whiskey in the United States, originally produced in Pennsylvania.
Old Overholt isn't as rye-forward as Dickel on the nose or the palate, having 15% less rye in the mash bill. The spice component still comes across, though, and is fairly mellow so it doesn't overwhelm your palate. Despite the lack of any corn in its makeup, Old Overholt has a distinct sweetness with notes of rich stone fruits along with vanilla and honey. It's a touch lower in the alcohol department than Dickel, as well, clocking in at 86 proof, which makes it suitable for easy sipping.
7. Mellow Corn
You know exactly what to expect from Mellow Corn whiskey from the name: It is indeed on the mellow side, and it's very, very corn-forward. While straight bourbon and straight corn whiskey often start with similar mash bills, this style has a different aging process that gives it a significantly different flavor than its more well-known counterpart. Straight bourbon whiskies are aged in new barrels — meaning they've never been filled before — and they also must be made from American white oak and charred on the inside, which imparts bourbon's signature warmth and toasted flavor. Straight corn whiskey, on the other hand, can forego the use of oak altogether, or it can spend time in uncharred or previously used barrels, both of which impart a much milder flavor.
Mellow Corn is arguably the signature version of this style. If you've never tried a straight corn whiskey, this is definitely the bottle to start with to see if you like the style — it exhibits all of the standard characteristics, and it's easy on your wallet. It has a fresh, bright sweet corn aroma, which follows through on the palate with some fruitiness. This particular corn whiskey is aged for four years in a barrel that was previously used for bourbon, so you'll definitely pick up on the similarities, but it's lighter and, of course, mellower. It's also bottled-in-bond, which is a sign of high quality.
8. Canadian Club 1858
Canada is known for its whisky blends, which aim to be easy-drinking and smooth. Whiskies made in the country tend to contain at least some rye, which is a common crop even in the colder parts of Canada; but in blends like Canadian Club's entry-level 1858 bottling, rye acts as just one component rather than taking the flavor lead. Corn and barley make up the rest of this blend, adding sweetness and maltiness to complement rye's spice.
This Canadian Club whisky isn't mind-blowing, but it's not meant to be. At 80 proof, it's as low as you can get, so it's light in body and easy to drink, though there's some harshness on the nose when you first pour. It's really best in simple drinks like highballs, where ice and mixer sand off its rough edges. When mixed and diluted, its mild flavor offers a little sweetness, a little spice, and decent smoothness. It's not particularly memorable, but considering you can get a massive 1.75-liter bottle for about $20, it delivers well enough for the value.
9. Bank Note 5 Year Peated Reserve
Fans of peaty styles of Scotch don't have it easy when it comes to finding bargains. Most of the best smoky Scotch whiskies are single malts, which aren't cheap, and most of the more affordable blended Scotches either have low to no peat character, or if they do, it's often out of balance and unpleasant. Bank Note, a whisky brand with a long and distinguished Scottish history, set out to change that with its Peated Reserve, and succeeded where many others have failed.
This 86 proof blended Scotch whiskey takes components from multiple regions — Lowland, Highland, and Speyside — and adds a touch of unmistakably peat-forward Islay whisky to add a subtle dimension of smokiness that enhances — rather than overpowers — the rest of the aromas and flavors. The blend is then aged in oak for five years, granting the whisky even more harmony and balance. Price-wise, this isn't a bargain basement bottle, but it is incredibly affordable for the quality, typically retailing for around $25 for a standard size bottle. This will satisfy your Islay cravings if you can't get your hands on a precious and pricey single malt.
10. Rebel 100 Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Rebel (previously known as Rebel Yell) is a wheated bourbon, made in the same vein as Maker's Mark, in which wheat plays the supporting role in the mash bill after corn. Compared to bourbons made with other types of grain as the secondary character, wheated bourbons tend to be smooth and mild with a soft texture. In Rebel's 100 proof bottling, that softness is contrasted by its the intensity from its high alcohol content, and the result is surprisingly successful.
This bourbon offers great versatility. Its simple and mellow profile makes it a serviceable sipping whiskey with a boozy kick, and that high proof means it can stand up in any cocktail you throw it in. It won't exhibit the complexity of some of the higher-end, higher-priced wheated bourbons, but it's still a solid example of the style. Whether you're curious about wheated bourbons, or you already know you're a fan and want something on the affordable end, Rebel 100 is a good option.
11. Benchmark Old No. 8
A value brand from the Buffalo Trace distillery, Benchmark Old No. 8 is one of the lowest-priced Kentucky straight bourbons you can find, with standard size bottles running around $10 each. You might not expect much from a bourbon that costs so little, but this Benchmark bottling overdelivers in many respects. It's low proof, at just 40% alcohol, so it's not going to smack you in the face with intensity. Instead, it lies on the other end of the spectrum — mild, smooth, simple, and straightforward.
If you blind-tasted this bourbon, you might not think there's much depth and complexity, but it also lacks any overly harsh or offensive characteristics. Those factors, combined with its ridiculously low price tag, make this a true bottom-shelf whiskey well worth seeking out. It may not knock your socks off, but the ability to get a perfectly drinkable bottle for of bourbon for what you'd pay for a fast food meal (or even less, in this economy) is nothing to turn one's nose up at.
12. Old Grand-Dad
The entry level, 80-proof version of Old Grand-Dad bears the visage of a man named Basil Hayden, Sr. If that name sounds familiar, you've likely sipped on Basil Hayden's bourbon. Old Grand-Dad was created in 1882 and features rye as the secondary grain, making the bourbon spice-forward, even as its sweet corn-fueled bourbon character is the main thrust of flavor.
If you've had and enjoyed Basil Hayden's 80-proof bourbon, but don't want to shell out too much dough, Old Grand-Dad provides a similar experience for a fraction of the price. Both are distilled by Jim Beam and, as stated before, have the same grain makeup. Although neither bourbon carries an age statement on its label, one assumed difference is that Basil Hayden's is aged for longer, which would account for its mellower flavor. With that older age, though, comes a heftier price, and some drinkers actually prefer Old Grand-Dad's punchier taste, especially considering it's easy to find a bottle for under $20.
13. Bushmills Original
Bushmills produces a mind-blowing number of different whiskies, covering all different age statements, casks, and recipes, but they're all distinctly Irish. The company's been around for over 400 years and has made its way across the globe as one of the most popular Irish whiskey brands around. One could argue that Bushmill's original Irish whiskey is the baseline for the style, showcasing the mellow smoothness that the country's signature spirit is known for. Malted barley is the name of the game here, which accounts for Bushmills' nutty, cereal-like aromas and flavors, as well as its creamy texture.
Five year-old grain whiskey is blended with the single malt, and the combination is triple distilled, resulting in a spirit that's smooth and round on the palate. While there are plenty of other Bushmills whiskies that are stronger (this is 40% , so at the low end), this is the most affordable bottle the distillery makes, often available for under $20 for a standard size bottle. Its honeyed fruit and comforting warmth make it a pretty pleasant sipper, and its mildness lends it nicely to simple mixed drinks.