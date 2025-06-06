15 Jell-O Pudding Flavors, Ranked
Jell-O is a company best known for its gelatin treats which have become synonymous with the brand name, but plenty of people also love the range of Jell-O pudding mixes — after all, it does stand among our best-ranked pudding brands. These mixes come in numerous types, including the standard option, cook-and-serve, zero-sugar, and cook-and-serve zero-sugar. There are even more flavors within each of those types. When you have a craving for Jell-O pudding, how are you supposed to choose the best one?
While many of this company's puddings are fantastic, some fall flat, and we don't want you to waste your hard-earned money on something that leaves you disappointed. That's why I was given the opportunity to rank all fifteen Jell-O pudding flavors available at my local grocer and rank them from worst to best based on their taste, aesthetics, and smell. I'm uniquely suited to this task thanks to years of food industry experience and even more years of experience as a pudding consumer. Ready to discover your next favorite Jell-O pudding flavor? Let's get into it.
15. Jell-O Zero Sugar Pistachio Pudding
I enjoy pistachio pudding, but as the first zero-sugar option I tried, this is a letdown. All of the sugar-free options have a strange chemical aftertaste, but for many of them, it doesn't linger very long so I could mostly look past it. Not so for this one, which has a strong chemical taste throughout and not just after I was finishing each bite. For full disclosure, this was the only pudding I couldn't to finish, and I trashed it after just two bites.
The one good thing I can say about this Jell-O Zero Sugar Pistachio Pudding is that it's very pretty — the green coloring catches the eye and draws you in. Unfortunately, that's a trap because once you get close enough, the smell acts as a deterrent. It smells largely of nuts that had been sprayed with pesticides. I won't purchase this again and recommend you avoid it at all costs. You're better off grabbing one of the better-ranking Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors instead, if you need a sweet treat.
14. Jell-O Zero Sugar Chocolate Pudding
The chemical taste isn't so strong in this one and it's only an aftertaste — but it's still much too strong for me. Plus, the taste is challenging to get out of your mouth after you've finished. If not for this chemical taste, this would be a good pudding (and that's proven by how much better the standard sugar chocolate options ranked). But the fact that I could finish most of this is a testament to the fact it's better than the Pistachio flavor.
The color is nice, but mediocre — it looks like every other chocolate pudding I've ever seen. The smell isn't bad, either, but there's a slight hint of artificial smell along with the rich chocolatey scent that downgrades it a bit. I won't buy this again, although I wonder if maybe there's a way to prepare this instant pudding a little differently and boost its flavor that might make it more palatable. Either way, I recommend skipping this and investing your hard-earned money elsewhere.
13. Jell-O Zero Sugar Vanilla Pudding
The zero-sugar vanilla pudding flavor is only marginally better than the chocolate option. The only reason it ranked higher was that the chemical taste didn't linger quite so long in my mouth and was easier to remove with some milk. Since this is an issue with all of the sugar-free options, I can't help wondering if it's an artificial sweetener or another additive in these that gives off chemical notes — after all, spoiler alert, this issue isn't present in standard sugar options.
The visual aesthetics for this one are average and the smell is also mediocre — it's like an average vanilla with nothing special about it with the lightest notes of a chemical aroma. I wouldn't purchase this again, primarily because I prefer the standard or cook-and-serve options better. I don't recommend it either, because there are better zero-sugar options.
12. Jell-O Zero Sugar Chocolate Fudge
This zero-sugar chocolate fudge is much better than the standard sugar-free chocolate, so if you're looking for an easy way to cure your chocolate craving and need to watch your sugar intake, this is a good choice. However, I wouldn't get your hopes up too much — there's still a faint chemical taste and smell with this flavor. The good news? It's much fainter as we go higher in the rankings of the zero-sugar options, so this one isn't too bad.
The smell is delicious. There are the lightest touches of chemical scent, but it's mostly a rich, decadent fudge aroma with light buttery tones. Visually, again, we have an average chocolate pudding with a slightly darker coloring than most, but otherwise, there's nothing to write home about. I wouldn't buy this again, but I recommend it if you're looking for the better of two sugar-free no-cook chocolate options.
11. Jell-O Zero Sugar Cook and Serve Chocolate Pudding
If you don't mind cooking your pudding (which is always my preference), then this is the best sugar-free chocolate option — but I understand not everyone enjoys standing at the stove so long. Plus, the cook-and-serve has a distinctly different flavor and texture than the standard options. This one is slightly more liquidy, with a thin solid film on top, and a richer, warm chocolate flavor. The color and smell are basically like every other chocolate pudding.
Despite being one of the best sugar-free options, I still can't fully recommend this because of the faint chemical notes. I won't buy this again, and only recommend it as the best zero-sugar chocolate pudding for those who don't mind cook-and-serve options. But I honestly think you're better off making your own dark chocolate pudding and adjusting the sugar content to match your dietary needs.
10. Jell-O Zero Sugar Cheesecake Pudding
I know it's a shame that all of the zero-sugar options rank at the lowest end, but I just can't get past that chemical taste. That being said, this is the highest-ranked sugar-free option, so it's your best choice if you have dietary needs or preferences that limit the sweets you can have. Honestly, this one is almost as good as a standard option and the chemical taste is barely noticeable — and it doesn't linger in my mouth the same way as the others.
The visual aesthetics may be mediocre, but the smell of this Jell-O Zero Sugar Cheesecake Pudding is absolutely mouthwatering. So much so that I find myself wistful for a standard option, which sadly isn't available at my local store in Vineland, New Jersey. A sweetened cream cheese scent has the faintest hints of graham cracker crust, embodying exactly what I think a cheesecake should smell like. However, even with that being said, I won't purchase this again and only recommend it if you need to restrict your sugar intake.
9. Jell-O Vanilla Pudding
If you want a standard vanilla pudding with zero frills and zero significant downsides, this is what you're looking for. The visual aesthetics are standard, while the smell is an average creamy vanilla with faint buttery notes and moderate cream tones. My first impression is good, and I hope that this standard option will be devoid of those chemical notes ruining lower-ranking options for me.
Thankfully, my theory that the standard options won't have those flavors is accurate and my first taste imparts a very standard vanilla taste. Vanilla bean is the strongest flavor profile, but there are some light notes of cream, sugar, and butter that pull this option together well. I won't buy this again because there are other options I prefer more, and I don't recommend this solely because there's a better vanilla flavor on this list.
8. Jell-O Chocolate Pudding
A standard chocolate pudding, this isn't anything spectacular but it also doesn't have anything wrong with it. The visual aesthetics and smell are the same as every other chocolate pudding, but that isn't a bad thing — it just means it doesn't surpass some more exceptional options. The coloring is somewhat lighter, compared with the thicker, darker options on this list. My personal preference does come into play a little here, because I prefer the darker chocolate options myself.
With my first bite, I'm greeted with a light milky chocolate flavor, accented with heavy, sugary cream notes. It's a little creamier than I personally prefer, but it's not bad. I ate the whole thing, and would consider purchasing this again when I want something quick and simple for my sweet craving — however, there are chocolate options I prefer much more. I'd recommend this to anyone who wants a quick, easy, creamy milk chocolate pudding.
7. Jell-O Pistachio Pudding
This pistachio pudding is aesthetically pleasing, with a vivid green coloring sprinkled with tiny flecks of whole pistachios. It really draws you in and makes you want to eat it — which, unlike the sugar-free option, is not a trap and instead quite enjoyable. The smell is earthy and nutty, with the slightest undertones of sweetness, which made my mouth water.
From the first bite, this pudding has a nutty earthiness, laced with cream and sugary undertones. The hallmark taste of pistachios lingers in your mouth, but unlike other aftertastes, this is actually quite pleasant. The only reason this Jell-O Pistachio Pudding ranked somewhere in the middle of this list rather than higher is personal preference — there are options I like much better. That being said, I'd likely purchase this again when I want something earthy rather than decadent, and I can recommend this to anyone who loves a good pistachio pudding.
6. Jell-O Banana Cream Pudding
The smell of this Jell-O Banana Cream Pudding is the best part. An overwhelmingly fruity banana scent is accented by sugary cream and the faintest hints of butter. It's a smell that promises warm summer days in the yard and large family gatherings. The coloring is a nice light yellow that isn't terribly bright, but still draws you in as definitively different from the paler vanilla options.
The flavor is very strong. While I love this, anyone who isn't a huge banana cream fan should take this as a word of caution. This strong banana flavor profile carries heavy notes of sweet cream with a smooth, medium mouthfeel. I think this would be an excellent option for making a pie on its own or as a way to upgrade the flavor of banana pudding like Magnolia Bakery does. I'll definitely be buying this again, and can recommend it to banana enthusiasts everywhere.
5. Jell-O Chocolate Fudge Pudding
This Jell-O Chocolate Fudge Pudding is thicker than other products, and it's my favorite no-cook chocolate option. The aesthetics look very fudgey, and the smell is absolutely mouthwatering. A standard chocolate scent is accented by deeper, richer chocolate notes that tell me this is a fudge option. Interspersed through these are mild cream notes and strong buttery tones that make me think of freshly baked brownies.
I'm happy to report the delicious scent is largely indicative of the taste I receive. The primary difference between the smell and the flavor profile is that the taste is a little sweeter than what was indicated. However, it isn't overwhelmingly sugary, so this is fine with me. The cream and butter notes are also a little stronger, making the taste a little more balanced. Consider using this instant pudding for a chocolate pudding poke cake, because I think it would taste fantastic. I'll definitely purchase this again as a fast alternative to my favorite chocolate flavor, and recommend it to anyone craving a richer, more decadent pudding.
4. Jell-O Cook and Serve Vanilla Pudding
What I find most surprising about this Jell-O Cook and Serve Vanilla Pudding is how yellow the top film became as it cooled. For those who don't usually eat the cook-and-serve options, they're made warm and, as they cool, they thicken. A byproduct of this is the film on top. Normally, I'd think vanilla would be a pale white with yellowish tones, but this one is vibrant and eye-catching, more like a lemon pudding.
I recommend eating this pudding warm, just after the film develops, for the most robust smell and flavor. The scent while cooking is creamy vanilla with milky tones and sugary accents. The taste profile is primarily vanilla bean, with light creamy notes and a distinct milkiness. Sugary accents are more prominent in the taste than in the smell, but not overwhelmingly so. I'd eat this again, but I think I'd upgrade the pudding with some warm fall spices. I recommend this to anyone who wants a warm vanilla pudding.
3. Jell-O French Vanilla Pudding
This Jell-O French Vanilla Pudding tastes like the upgraded version of the standard vanilla. It has all the same notes, with different distributions, and extra accents. The primary flavor here is still vanilla bean, but there's a heavy creaminess rather than milkiness, and distinct sugary accents. Layered on top of this base is a mild eggy taste laced with buttery tones. Overall, I like this one much better. Consider mixing fresh fruit into this to further layer the profile. Just don't add strawberries — they're the worst fruit for homemade puddings.
The scent is also a little different, but less noticeably so. The addition of the faintest egginess and buttery tones among the sweet creamy vanilla is a nice touch. While it excels at everything else, the visual aesthetics are mediocre and not unlike any other vanilla pudding. I'd definitely purchase this again. It's my favorite vanilla option, and I highly recommend it if you want something rich and decadent that's not chocolate.
2. Jell-O Lemon Pudding
This Jell-O Lemon Pudding is fantastic and definitely a runner for the top spot, except that I liked the top flavor better. The one downside is that the visual aesthetics are less eye-catching than I would have thought from a lemon pudding. It's so pale you can barely tell the difference between this and the French vanilla option. That being said, the scent is bright and citrusy, with a small sour bite.
That lemon fragrance translates to the taste of the pudding. A bright fruity lemon is at the forefront, with a tangy bite and subtle sugary notes that are just enough to balance the sourness. I'm happy to report this isn't one of those lemon products that taste like pure sugar. I would purchase this again despite preferring lemon custard over pudding — and if you don't know the difference between custard and pudding, it's that custard is made with eggs while pudding is made with milk or cream. I highly recommend this option if you're a lemon enthusiast.
1. Jell-O Cook and Serve Chocolate Pudding
I'll be the first to admit I may be biased based on personal preferences, but the cook-and-serve Jell-O pudding options tend to have a better taste to me. They seem less artificial and more like homemade pudding, and among the cook-and-serve options I had the pleasure of tasting, nothing held a candle to this chocolate. While the visual aesthetics may be nothing special, the smell is mouthwateringly decadent with a primary rich chocolate featuring notes of cream alongside faint buttery tones.
I'm happy to report that the fragrance of this pudding definitely reflects the taste, although my first bite featured heavy sweet cream notes rather than the airy cream held in the scent. I'll definitely be purchasing this again, and in fact, it's my new go-to for all my pudding cravings. I highly recommend buying yourself a box so you can see for yourself why this ranked as my top Jell-O pudding flavor.
How I chose the best Jell-O pudding flavors
I chose all of the available Jell-O pudding flavors at my local Shoprite in Vineland, New Jersey, for inclusion on this list. While I judged each flavor primarily on its taste, I also considered visual aesthetics and scent. To make my determinations, I relied on more than fifteen years of experience in the food industry, during which time I cross-trained in hot foods and bakeries. I also relied on decades of being a pudding consumer. Although my own personal preferences did play a part in this ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased about quality as possible.