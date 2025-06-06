15 Jell-O Pudding Flavors, Ranked

Jell-O is a company best known for its gelatin treats which have become synonymous with the brand name, but plenty of people also love the range of Jell-O pudding mixes — after all, it does stand among our best-ranked pudding brands. These mixes come in numerous types, including the standard option, cook-and-serve, zero-sugar, and cook-and-serve zero-sugar. There are even more flavors within each of those types. When you have a craving for Jell-O pudding, how are you supposed to choose the best one?

While many of this company's puddings are fantastic, some fall flat, and we don't want you to waste your hard-earned money on something that leaves you disappointed. That's why I was given the opportunity to rank all fifteen Jell-O pudding flavors available at my local grocer and rank them from worst to best based on their taste, aesthetics, and smell. I'm uniquely suited to this task thanks to years of food industry experience and even more years of experience as a pudding consumer. Ready to discover your next favorite Jell-O pudding flavor? Let's get into it.