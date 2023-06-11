14 Hacks For Making Instant Pudding Taste Way Better
Pudding can make a wonderful dessert. However, whether you're in a rush or simply want to relax, the idea of standing over the stove and mixing a pot of pudding mix and milk together for several minutes is probably less than appealing. Fortunately, instant pudding offers an alternative. Instant pudding mixes — such as those from Jell-O — are quick and easy to make. With just two minutes of whisking and a five-minute set time, you can have dessert ready to serve.
However, there is one downside to instant pudding. It isn't as exciting or quite as good as the real deal. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to help improve the taste of a box of instant pudding. And, don't worry, most of these ideas won't require too much extra time or effort.
Whether you're making chocolate, vanilla, butterscotch, or any other instant pudding flavor, read on to learn how to jazz it up and make it even more enjoyable.
Use a fattier milk when making the pudding
The only other ingredient you need when making instant pudding is milk. Choosing the right type of milk is one of the most important things you should do to make sure your pudding tastes good. Now is not the time to try to save calories and use skim or 1% milk. Instead, you want to choose milk with a higher fat content. Doing so will help ensure that the pudding has the best flavor and texture.
Whole milk is fattier and thicker than lower-fat milk. When whole milk is produced, none of the fat content is removed, leaving it with a fat content of around 3.5%. Varying amounts of the fat content are removed when producing skim, 1%, and 2% milk. As more fat is removed, the milk becomes thinner and less rich.
This means that when you make instant pudding with a lower-fat alternative to skim milk, it will be much thinner. Using whole milk ensures that your pudding will thicken nicely and offer a rich and creamy taste.
Try using evaporated or canned coconut milk instead
There are a few other alternatives to whole milk that will also yield a rich and creamy pudding. One option is to use evaporated milk. Evaporated milk is canned and homogenized. During the production process, nearly half of the milk's water content is taken out. Before canning, the milk is also heat-sterilized. This gives it a slightly caramelized flavor that is distinctly different from that of regular, refrigerated milk. While you may not prefer the taste of evaporated milk if you were to drink it straight, it is a great option if you want to enhance the creaminess and thickness of your instant pudding.
Coconut milk can also be used when preparing instant pudding. It is also thick and rich and can help make the pudding nice and creamy. If you choose to try coconut milk, just be prepared for a noticeable taste difference. If you enjoy coconut-flavored desserts, then you're likely to find the flavor difference a welcome change, particularly with flavors such as vanilla, banana, and lime.
Add a mix-in for improved taste and texture
Adding just one extra step to the instant pudding-making process can have a drastic change on the finished product. Stir a mix-in into the pudding before letting it chill in the refrigerator. The options are nearly endless, but a few ideas include crushed Oreos, chopped peanuts or pecans, sliced strawberries or bananas, pumpkin spice, or crushed pretzels. All of these will not only enhance the flavor of the pudding, but they'll also change up the texture from what one would expect when taking a taste.
The best mix-in to choose will vary based on several factors. First, you obviously want to choose an ingredient that you like. But, beyond that, you'll want to select something that will complement the flavor of the pudding mix you're using. Fresh fruits, for example, could pair nicely with vanilla or lemon instant pudding, while chopped cookies or pretzels may be a better choice if you're making chocolate instant pudding.
Give it time to chill in the refrigerator
The directions on a box of Jell-O Instant Pudding say that after five minutes, the pudding will be soft-set. This quicker setting time is one of the perks of instant pudding — it can be ready to enjoy in less than 10 minutes, including both mixing the ingredients and letting it set.
However, if you have extra time or can plan ahead and make the pudding earlier than when you want to eat it, it could make it taste better.
Pudding tastes better when it's nice and cold. Even though you're making instant pudding with cold milk, it isn't going to taste fully chilled after just five minutes. Try to make your pudding ahead of time and leave it in the refrigerator for at least two hours before serving. Trust us, the extra chill time will help improve the taste and could even help thicken up the pudding a bit more.
Do not stir the pudding after it is made
When preparing instant pudding, you need to beat the milk and the mix together. If you don't thoroughly stir the two ingredients together, your pudding can end up lumpy or gritty. However, once you've finished mixing the pudding and it has started to set, it is essential to avoid any further stirring.
The reason for this is that as the pudding cools and sets, it starts to get nice and thick. If you stir it after this point, it is going to break up the smooth and thick pudding, negatively affecting its texture. Eating the pudding will be less enjoyable — rather than being smooth and silky, it will have more of a clumpier and lumpier texture.
Moreover, the pudding just won't look as nice. It will look chunky, making it much less attractive if you're serving it to friends or family.
Turn it into a cream pie
One of the best ways to jazz up your instant pudding and make it more exciting is to turn it into a cream pie. The combination of the smooth and creamy pudding with a crumbly crust is simply incredible. Beyond the amazing taste, this dessert is also very easy to make.
Really, it only requires about the same level of effort as mixing the pudding itself. All you need to do is pour the mixed pudding into a premade crust before it sets in the refrigerator. Once set — you may want to give it some extra time to really firm up — you can cut into your pie and enjoy!
There are several different types of premade crusts to choose from. Of course, there's your typical pie crust, but cream pies will also taste great with a graham cracker crust, shortbread crust, or Oreo crust. Consider the flavor of the pudding to help you select the best crust flavor. For example, you could pair chocolate pudding with an Oreo crust for a decadent chocolate cream pie or strawberry instant pudding with a shortbread crust for a refreshing summer treat.
Make sure to serve it with whipped cream
If you haven't been serving your instant pudding with whipped cream — why not? Whipped cream really enhances the texture and flavor of pudding, making it all the more enjoyable. It pairs nicely with just about any pudding flavor you can think of, from chocolate to vanilla to butterscotch.
Depending on the pudding flavor you selected, you could even consider taking your whipped cream to the next level by flavoring it with cocoa powder, espresso, cinnamon, peanut butter, or peppermint.
You can always buy whipped cream at the grocery store. However, making your own isn't very complicated. All you need is heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract, powdered sugar, and any flavorings you wish to use. Then just beat the ingredients together in a metal whisking bowl using your hand mixer for several minutes. Once the whipped cream firms up enough, it is ready to enjoy right away.
Use the right tools to ensure the pudding turns out smooth
If you've ever had lumpy pudding, you know that it is nowhere near as enjoyable as pudding that is silky smooth. Similarly, taking a spoonful of pudding only to get a taste of unmixed powder is also less than desirable.
To avoid either of these potential problems, it is essential to use the right tools when making instant pudding. Stirring the ingredients with a spoon or spatula won't be sufficient. This method will leave clumps of the powdery mix unincorporated.
Rather, you need to use a tool that will make sure all of the clumps of powder are completely broken down and combined with the milk. A whisk is one of the best tools to use. The wires on the whisk will help break through the lumps of powder. And moving the whisk back and forth or side to side as you stir will help incorporate more air into the pudding, allowing it to thicken nicely. Another option is to use a hand mixer when making instant pudding. The spinning heads will work much like the whisk to break up clumps and thoroughly combine all of the ingredients. If you decide to use a hand mixer, just make sure to start on a lower setting so that the powder doesn't splatter all over.
Make layered pudding parfait cups
If you don't feel like plain instant pudding, you can easily dress it up by making layered parfait cups. There are several different combinations of ingredients that you're certain to enjoy.
One option is to combine two different flavors of instant pudding together — such as chocolate and vanilla, strawberry and cheesecake, or butterscotch and French vanilla. If you choose this option, mix up both flavors of instant pudding in separate bowls at the same time. Then alternate adding each flavor to your cups or jars.
Another idea is to layer the instant pudding mix of your choice with different ingredients that will give it more texture and a unique flavor. Some ingredient options that you might want to try include fresh fruits, cubed angel food cake or pound cake, crushed Oreos, pretzel pieces, brownie chunks, or chopped cookies. Be sure to make your layered pudding parfaits in a clear glass or plastic cup. This way, all the layers will be visible, making the dessert as beautiful as it is delicious.
Cover the pudding with plastic wrap to keep a 'skin' from forming
Have you noticed what looks like a film or skin on top of your instant pudding after removing it from the refrigerator to eat? This layer on the top forms as the pudding cools. While there is nothing about it that will make the pudding unsafe to eat, it doesn't look attractive. Moreover, it changes the texture of the top layer of the pudding.
If you want to prevent the film from forming and negatively impacting the texture or taste of your instant pudding, there are a few things you can do. The first is to use a piece of plastic wrap to cover the surface (pressing gently into the top of the pudding). Placing the plastic wrap directly over the pudding will prevent the skin from forming as it cools. If you don't have plastic wrap or are looking for ways to repurpose would-be trash, try saving your empty butter wrappers. Gently press them directly over the pudding before chilling it in the refrigerator, and your pudding will come out film-free when you're ready to enjoy it.
Try giving it a boost with some caffeine
Want to change a boring old instant pudding into an afternoon pick-me-up treat? Then try adding some caffeine to the bowl before you whisk the ingredients together. You can replace some of the milk with coffee or espresso to give your pudding an extra boost.
Most instant pudding boxes call for 2 cups of cold milk. If you want to add caffeine to the mix, you'll want to cut this amount down to about 1 ½ cups. Then, add in about ½ cup of your favorite caffeinated beverage.
Whisk the ingredients together until smooth, and then put the pudding in the fridge to cool as directed. Because coffee and espresso are both thinner than milk, you may want to give your pudding some extra time to chill and thicken before eating it. Enjoy the caffeinated instant pudding plain, or consider layering it with other ingredients — such as chocolate cake or crumbled shortbread cookies — to make a delicious parfait.
Make adults-only pudding shots
Coffee and espresso aren't the only ingredients you can add to your instant pudding mix to liven it up a bit. You can make special pudding shots by adding some alcohol to the bowl before combining the ingredients — sorry, kids, this recipe isn't one you'll get to sample.
Remember that most instant pudding mixes call for 2 cups of milk. You'll want to keep this number in mind as you decide how much alcohol to add to the mix. You want to have a total of 2 cups, so aim to replace between ½ and 1 cup of milk with the liquor of your choice. If you want the alcohol flavor to be stronger, go for closer to 1 cup, and if you want it to be more subtle, aim for closer to ½ cup of liquor.
The type of alcohol you add to the pudding mix is up to you. Creamier liqueurs, such as Baileys Irish Cream, RumChata, Disaronno Velvet Cream Liqueur, or Bacardi Coquito Coconut Cream Liqueur could all be an excellent choice for this recipe idea. Keep flavor combinations in mind to help you make the best choice. For example, the Bacardi Coquito Coconut Cream Liqueur could pair nicely with banana or French vanilla instant pudding, while the Baileys Irish Cream could really help elevate the taste of chocolate instant pudding.
Think about presentation
You may think that the way you serve your pudding won't have any effect on the way it actually tastes. However, this isn't the case. Believe it or not, presentation can affect the way food tastes. When our brains see food that looks appetizing, our taste buds are more likely to agree and classify it as delicious.
So, how do you make your instant pudding look more appetizing? First, consider some of the tips we shared above, such as serving the pudding in glass cups or jars in the form of a layered parfait. This will make it look very professional and attractive to get your taste buds salivating before the spoon even reaches your mouth.
You can also try adding some garnishes to the top of each pudding serving to enhance its appearance. Some garnishes you could try include a few mint leaves, mini chocolate chips, powdered sugar, or cocoa powder.
Use the instant pudding mix to make other dessert recipes
Did you know that you can use that box of instant pudding to make more than just pudding? That's right, there are many recipes that call for the addition of instant pudding mix. The boxed mixes contain sugar, cornstarch, and various flavors that can help make baked goods taste better.
Adding pudding mix to some baked goods can even make them turn out moister than those made without it. Plus, with the modified cornstarch in the formula, using pudding mix can also help thicken various mixtures.
If you're ready to start experimenting with adding instant pudding mix into different recipes for baked goods, the possibilities are nearly endless. Adding instant pudding mix into your cookies is one idea. It will help make the outsides a little extra crispy, while still keeping the insides soft and moist. A few other ways you can use instant pudding to make other dessert recipes include adding it to cake batter, using it to make fudge, or making decadent pudding brownies.