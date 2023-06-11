14 Hacks For Making Instant Pudding Taste Way Better

Pudding can make a wonderful dessert. However, whether you're in a rush or simply want to relax, the idea of standing over the stove and mixing a pot of pudding mix and milk together for several minutes is probably less than appealing. Fortunately, instant pudding offers an alternative. Instant pudding mixes — such as those from Jell-O — are quick and easy to make. With just two minutes of whisking and a five-minute set time, you can have dessert ready to serve.

However, there is one downside to instant pudding. It isn't as exciting or quite as good as the real deal. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to help improve the taste of a box of instant pudding. And, don't worry, most of these ideas won't require too much extra time or effort.

Whether you're making chocolate, vanilla, butterscotch, or any other instant pudding flavor, read on to learn how to jazz it up and make it even more enjoyable.