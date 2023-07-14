Why Instant Pudding Is So Ideal For Making A Pudding Poke Cake

There's nothing worse than baking a cake that comes out too dry. With a pudding poke cake, you can kiss that dryness goodbye. This clever cake gets its name because it calls for you to poke holes in it so that you can pour liquid, like condensed milk or pureed fruit, over the cake to keep it moist and seep through those holes. But, you can take your poke cake to the next level by subbing instant pudding for the liquid. Since instant pudding is thick and creamy, it gives your cake an extra layer of indulgence. While you can use homemade pudding, it takes longer to thicken and set. Instant pudding, on the other hand, can be whisked within minutes with no fuss.

With so many flavors of instant pudding at the grocery store, you can whip up many variations of pudding poke cake at home to suit your tastes. Choose from options like banana, chocolate, and vanilla, or even try a zesty lemon poke cake. While you're obviously not limited to using instant pudding to drench your poke cake in delicious flavors, it's an easy way to make your cake a guaranteed success because its prep time is a breeze — simply whisk the instant pudding with milk as you normally would. For an even easier pudding poke cake, you can use instant pudding for the requisite liquid and a cake mix for the sponge. Since instant pudding brings moisture to dry boxed cake, it should be your new go-to baking ingredient.