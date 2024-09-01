Why Strawberries Are The Worst Fruit To Add To Homemade Pudding

It is undeniable that berries are delicious and refreshing on their own, but why should they keep their lively flavors to themselves? The sweetness and tartness of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries often work wonders when mixed into a homemade pudding, proving that banana pudding doesn't always need to be the star of the fridge. These berries are bite-sized packages of flavor that should not be left out of the mix.

The only berries uninvited from this pudding party are strawberries. The high water content of strawberries combined with their natural acidity could leave the pudding with a gravy-like consistency. If you are planning on whole or cut berries being core components of your pudding, strawberries are best left on the sidelines for the sake of the pudding's consistency. However, if the best strawberries you can find are central to your berry pudding vision, adding them as toppings when the pudding is served is a great workaround for getting their bright color and flavor into the mix.