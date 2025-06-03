The 22 Absolute Best Cheeses For Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese is a classic comfort favorite, and it doesn't have to be the same boring thing over and over again. There are tons of amazing mac and cheese recipes to help you make the dish your own or switch things up — plus, ample creative tips for making the dish really stand out. But, one of the easiest things to do is switch up the cheese.

Using different cheeses with your macaroni can make the dish feel completely new by highlighting a unique flavor profile. And, different cheeses pair well with different accompaniments, too, so you can expand your potential add-ins. But, which cheese should you use?

The good news is that there are no limitations to your mac and cheese. In fact, today I'm going to share 22 of the absolute best cheeses for this dish, along with other useful information. During my more than 15 years in the food industry, I made dozens (if not hundreds) of unique mac and cheese dishes, and I've continued the tradition in my own home kitchen. Ready to discover your next favorite cheese to pair with macaroni? Let's get into it.