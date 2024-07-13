Here's How To Make Your Mac And Cheese Truly Stand Out

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't have a preferred take on mac and cheese. But when it comes to perfecting your own custom version of this classic, always-satisfying comfort food favorite, a little expert guidance — and some simple additions — can really make your dish shine. Fabrizio Villapando, home cook and owner of the blog Thee Moody Foody, has the scoop on this cheesy meal and shared his advice to Daily Meal on ways to amplify your mac and cheese's flavor — which might be even easier and more intuitive than you'd think. As Villapando says, "Like any other dish, just season well."

He suggests dialing in a recipe that uses aromatics, spices, and other simple flavor sources, citing examples like mustard, cayenne, and chili oil. "Garlic and chives are also essential, in my opinion," he adds. And while these go-to embellishments are easily sourced and incorporated for major flavor, Villapando's suggestions go beyond common inclusions, putting real creative power in a home cook's hands for a stand-out mac and cheese.