The Final Step You Can't Forget For Truly Great Mac And Cheese

Creamy, gooey mac and cheese. Those few words conjure up images of the beloved hearty dish and perhaps even shift the salivary glands into overdrive. With its perfect combination of cheeses, cream sauce, and pasta, it's an iconic dish that many people identify as a comfort food.

Despite its simple elegance, mac and cheese is incredibly versatile. From classic versions to those loaded with peas, broccoli, bacon, or seafood, the possibilities are endless. But regardless of the variation, there's one crucial step they should all share — the addition of a crispy topping. Some would argue this final touch is what sets exceptional mac and cheese apart from the rest.

If it's a favorite in your home but you've been skipping the topping, take the extra step to build on the already-present layers of delightful creaminess with a crispy, crunchy breadcrumb-like finish. This not only pulls together the flavors of the dish but also improves the texture and visual appeal.