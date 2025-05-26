11 Sourdough Starter Mistakes Everyone Makes
Sourdough is a special type of bread that's made after letting the dough ferment, giving it a distinct sour bite — hence the name. Thanks to this fermentation process, sourdough also tends to last longer without spoiling versus other breads (learn the best method for storing your sourdough loaf). Some people believe sourdough bread is healthier for you, too. During the COVID-19 pandemic's bread-making craze, this specific bread skyrocketed in popularity (right alongside searches for Navajo fry bread). Unfortunately, many people found themselves making the same errors with their sourdough starter, which acts as a leavening agent for the bread. This can be frustrating and even deter some from continuing their bread-making efforts.
But don't let yourself be deterred! A starter can be incredibly difficult the first time around, and even professionals can mess it up. Sourdough starters are finicky, so it's important to choose the best storage method or else they'll become inactive. Thankfully, I'm here to share my more than 15 years of experience in the food industry to help you avoid making 11 common mistakes. Let's get into it so you can get back to baking.
1. Going too long between feedings
Although you can revive your sourdough starter if you forget to feed it, going too long between feedings is a surefire way to mess things up. Basically, without "food," your starter will become inactive or die — this just means you'll lose the bacteria necessary for fermentation. In turn, the starter becomes too acidic, throwing off the balance and leading to weak doughs that don't rise properly and taste too sour.
Thankfully, this can easily be solved by maintaining a regular feeding schedule for at least the first two weeks. It's during this time that your starter is most prone to problems. I recommend setting alarms on your phone or another device for two feedings a day, about 12 hours apart, for the first week. Then, in the second week, you can move to feeding your starter once a day (unless you plan on doing a lot of baking).
Regular feedings are still important after the first two weeks. If you can maintain a once-a-day routine, I'd recommend doing that. But, if you're finding that difficult, you can move to feedings every other day.
2. Overfeeding your starter
Overfeeding can be as bad for your sourdough starter as underfeeding. Instead of rendering your starter inactive, overfeeding will dilute the helpful bacteria that support fermentation. This means it will take much longer before your starter is ready to bake bread. If you do bake bread with starter that's been overfed, it'll have an off taste instead of that delicious mild sourness you're craving — even worse, it may not rise at all, which can affect texture, taste, and aesthetics.
The feeding schedules and suggestions above can help ensure your sourdough starter isn't overfed. And, whether you choose feedings once a day or every other day, I recommend keeping a log so you don't accidentally over- or under- feed your starter. Keep the log near the starter or in a place in your kitchen where it's in plain sight so you don't forget to jot down the day and time. You can track additional information (like how high the starter rose or how much you fed it) if you want to, but it isn't strictly necessary.
3. Allowing the starter to get too cold or too hot
Your starter needs to stay above 70 degrees Fahrenheit to support the necessary fermentation — everything about a sourdough starter essentially revolves around this process because it's what creates the hallmark sour bite in this bread. If it gets too cold, your starter will either become inactive or the beneficial bacteria will slow down and make it take longer until you're ready to bake bread.
You don't want your starter to be too hot, either, because that can throw off the balance of bacteria and yeast and lead to mold growth. Mold in sourdough starters is usually white or green, but it can also have a yellow or pink hue to it. If you see any mold growing, throw your starter away and start anew.
Ideally, you should keep your sourdough starter at room temperature. Don't place it in the fridge unless you're going to be away for a while. Avoid storing it anywhere temperatures might rise — places near the stove, a heater, or windows. A secluded corner of your countertop or a dark cabinet are excellent storage options.
4. Using the wrong water
Using the wrong water can set your sourdough starter up for failure even before you really get started. There are two main mistakes people make with water — using unfiltered tap water at any point and creating the initial starter with boiling water.
Unfiltered tap water contains high amounts of chlorine, which can throw off the balance of your starter. If you use unfiltered tap water when first creating your starter, it may never activate. Plus, chlorinated water might give your starter a weird taste that makes your fresh sourdough loaves unenjoyable. Instead, always use filtered water — although water bottles are one option, tap water that's been filtered is fine, too. If you don't already have a filtration system, this Amazon Basics 10-Cup Water Pitcher is an excellent budget option.
You can also boil your tap water to remove the chlorine and make it suitable for sourdough. Just remember to let the water cool down before using. If you create your initial starter using boiling water, everything can become gelatin-like — and, you guessed it, throw off the starter's delicate balance, ruining your efforts before you even reach your first real feeding. Can you see a pattern about balance emerging here? Instead of boiling water, use lukewarm water. This will dissolve things without creating a sourdough gelatin mold.
5. Using the wrong flour
The type of flour you use is also important. You want to avoid bleached and cake flours. Cake flour is the worst flour for a sourdough starter, and bleached flour does the same thing as chlorinated water, throwing off your sourdough starter's balance. That being said, there's still a wide range of flours you could choose from for your sourdough starter, and different people prefer different options.
While the exact kind of flour doesn't matter, I recommend choosing a sourdough starter culture if you're new to this bread-making journey. My favorite option is Captain Sourpants Mature Sourdough Starter Culture. But, if you want to truly start from scratch, I have a few flour recommendations for you.
For a budget-friendly option, Amazon Fresh offers an unbleached enriched bread flour that's less than a dollar a pound. But, if you don't mind splurging a little, this unbleached all-purpose flour from Jovial Einkorn is organic and not bromated and has a low gluten index — it's my favorite flour for various bread types.
6. Not having the right tools
There are minimal tools needed to begin your sourdough starter, which is one of the reasons bread-making became so popular during the pandemic. However, not having the essentials before you begin can cause numerous issues and headaches. Before diving headfirst into your new sourdough hobby, make sure you have your "mise en place of starters" ready to go.
If you're brand new to this baking journey, I recommend purchasing this Sourdough Bread Baking Supplies Starter Kit — for less than $25, you receive all of the basic tools. What I like most about this kit is the see-through jar with a twistable tracking band that tells you when the last feeding was. The jar also comes with a breathable cloth cover, airtight lid, and a thermometer strip so you can track the temperature of your starter. A helpful sourdough recipe book can guide you with baking bread from the starter you're so lovingly tending.
Other tools you need (which are also included in my recommendation) are for baking the bread itself. For example, you need a bread lame with blades if you want to add any designs into the top of your loaf. A special sourdough whisk, oil brush, dough slicer, and spatula are also helpful. Lastly, you'll need at least one bread proofing basket — this kit contains two.
7. Baking sourdough bread too soon
A bubbling starter isn't necessarily ready to be used, and using it too soon could result in bread that tastes funny or doesn't rise properly — the texture and smell could also be off. It can take weeks for a starter to be ready to bake bread with, and while this can feel frustratingly slow, it's a process well worth taking — trust me on this one.
But, if bubbling doesn't mean a starter is ready for use, then what is? The easiest way to tell that it's bread-baking time is that your starter consistently grows two to three times its size between feedings — you want to see this growth at least every day for a week. A one-time growth may be a fluke and followed by significantly slower growth days. However, if you're checking the pH balance of your starter, proper readings for at least a week can also signal readiness.
My only recommendation here is to be patient and look for those definitive signs you can start baking delectable sourdough loaves. Once your starter really is ready to be used, try this no-knead sourdough bread recipe to create something simple yet delicious!
8. Contaminating the sourdough starter
Since your sourdough starter jar will be around for a long time (with careful care and consideration) and likely sit out on your counter, it's easy for it to become contaminated. And once it does? The only safe thing to do is throw it away, which can be heartbreaking if you've had it for months, years, or even decades.
Understanding common contamination culprits and ways to keep your starter safe can help prevent this. For starters, invest in a breathable jar cover that will keep out larger physical contaminants like pet dander, human hair, and pollen. You may also want to use a dedicated cabinet for storing your sourdough if your kitchen tends to remain very busy.
For smaller particle contaminants, you should just be aware and cautious. Keep your jar away from cleaning chemicals, open drink containers, sinks, stovetops (because of grease), and open windows. Additionally, never place a sourdough starter jar in a bathroom or outside, where molecular contamination with unsavory things is most likely to happen.
9. Thinking that it's gone bad due to its smell
Sourdough starters can have a wide range of smells that aren't always pleasant, and these don't necessarily mean that your starter has gone bad. In fact, sourdough can taste and smell different based on unique starter environments. Of course, there are normal smells, and then there are true red flags that your starter has gone bad. And it's important to learn how to distinguish between them.
Normal smells can be sour, acidic, or musty and don't indicate something is wrong — these smells actually tell you that your sourdough is doing what it's supposed to! The fermentation process naturally releases these odors at varying stages.
The one smell you should watch for is a rotting garbage odor — this could indicate the starter has gotten too hot and begun to go bad. Check for signs of spoilage like starter discoloration or mold growth. If you see these in addition to the rotting smell, throw the starter away.
10. Forgetting to discard before feeding
A common misconception people have when first embarking on their bread-making journey is that discarding some of your sourdough starter each feeding is wasteful. It's actually an essential step to protect that precarious balance of bacteria we've talked about so much here. When you don't discard before feeding, your sourdough starter will grow too large — and, when this happens, it will eventually become inactive as the beneficial bacteria becomes diluted.
But, if you're still concerned about being wasteful, the good news is that you can make good use of that sourdough starter discard as long as you either store your sourdough discard properly or use it right away. Keeping your sourdough discard rather than throwing it out opens up options to add a delicious sour bite to dozens of recipes. For example, you could use it to make sourdough scones, pasta, or muffins. Other recipe options include sourdough pancakes, pizza crust, and crackers. Feel free to get creative and make your own recipes, too!
11. Not realizing you can make gluten-free starters
If you have celiac disease, a wheat allergy, or a gluten intolerance, you don't have to feel left out of the sourdough making trend — you can make a gluten-free sourdough starter and bake plenty of delicious bread. There's a science to any sourdough starter (gluten-free included), and the same rules listed above will apply regardless of what flour you choose to use.
If you're new to the game, you may find it helpful to use this gluten-free sourdough starter culture. It's made with non-GMO ingredients and comes as a dehydrated heirloom culture, so all you have to do to get started is add water. Of course, you can also just start with an appropriate gluten-free flour. I recommend this Cup4Cup Multipurpose Gluten Free Flour, which is free of the top nine allergens, is non-GMO, and kosher. I've used this myself and find it works just as well as standard, unbleached wheat flour does.