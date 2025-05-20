20 Native American Dishes You Need To Try Once In Your Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Across the United States, there are dozens of different Indigenous Native American tribes, each with their own unique cuisines — and of course, sometimes there's an overlap in traditional tribal foods. This is especially true when tribes were historically located in the same region, as traditional dishes make use of natural, fresh foods found locally. Interestingly, you may already eat some of these foods without even knowing their origins.

I'm lucky to have been trained to make many Indigenous dishes, both from my own cultures (Choctaw and Cherokee) and others. In fact, years ago, during my decade working in the food industry, I took it upon myself to learn as many traditional Native American dishes as I could so that I could preserve that heritage and pass it down to my children.

Now, I get the chance to share my insight and experience with you, and I'm so excited to do so! The following are 20 Native American dishes you need to try at least once — and I'm going to bet that once you do, at least some of them will make their way into your normal rotation. Without further ado, let's get into it.